Q&A with the Candidates for Hellertown Borough Council

Est. Read Time: 21 mins

When Hellertown voters head to the polls next week, or when they complete their mail-in ballots before then, they’ll be choosing from among a total of seven candidates vying for five seats on the seven-member borough council. Two Republicans and four Democrats are vying for four full-term council seats, and two candidates–one Democrat and one Republican–are competing in a special election for a two-year council seat.

One of the candidates–councilman Andrew Hughes–is on the ballot in both races.

As part of our mission to help inform readers before they vote in local elections, Saucon Source recently provided all of the borough council candidates with a set of questions about their experience and current issues facing Hellertown.

You will find their answers below. Please note that these answers have been edited for consistency with regard to grammar, punctuation, spelling and our editorial style.

Candidates also had the option to provide a photo along with their answers, and if they did it is included alongside their answers, below.

To view a sample ballot for this and other Northampton County races, click here.

For more information about where and how to vote in Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections, visit VOTE.pa.gov. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

COUNCIL RACE #1: Four-year term (Vote for no more than four)

Matt Marcinin (Democrat)

Why are you running for a seat on Hellertown Borough Council?

I am running for re-election to Hellertown Borough Council to continue to serve the community in which I live and work. The community has given me much and I chose to give back by utilizing my common sense and work ethic to serve the people.

Please describe your qualifications and relevant experience for serving on Borough Council.

I have a Bachelor’s degree in political science from East Stroudsburg University. I also have been on Borough Council since 2019. I currently serve as Council’s Liaison to the Hellertown Area Library and the Saucon Rail Trail Oversight Commission. I have also been a business owner in Hellertown, serving it and its surrounding neighbors since 2006.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing the Borough of Hellertown and what will you do to address it, if elected?

One of the most pressing issues, in my opinion, is keeping taxes as low as possible. Hellertown is challenged with this issue because we are a landlocked entity and property on which to build is becoming scarce. We have to balance the standards which we love in our community with the increasing cost of living. We have to be responsible with the way we spend the taxpayers’ money so our children and our children’s children will be able to enjoy the community we love.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the borough and its residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

If re-elected to Borough Council, we will continue to be as transparent as possible. During my first two years on Borough Council we have been able to communicate with residents regarding important issues with email blasts, phone blasts, advertising as required by state law in a local newspaper and we received a grant so that we may livestream meetings from Council chambers on social media. We, as a Council, decided to keep livestreaming our meetings because we have seen an increase in people watching the meetings, be they Borough Council meetings, zoning meetings, planning commission meetings or budget meetings.

Hellertown is seeing increased interest from commercial and residential developers. If elected, how will you balance a potential surge in development against the interests of those who already live and/or work in the borough?

If re-elected to Borough Council I will continue to be an advocate for the people of Hellertown with these developers. Council will continue to balance the need to increase revenue with the needs and wants of the people of Hellertown.

In spite of recent improvements, pedestrian safety remains an issue along Main Street in Hellertown. What else can be done to make the corridor safer?

In my opinion we have to combine the education of pedestrians with the proper way to cross Main Street and utilize crosswalks with the enforcement, not only of moving vehicles on Main Street, but also of pedestrians who choose not to cross Main Street in a legal way, putting not only their safety in jeopardy but those who are driving down the street as well.

Hellertown is becoming more diverse, according to the latest census. What are your views on efforts to promote diversity, equality and inclusion in public sector workplaces, specifically with regard to hiring practices and sensitivity training?

In my view, we have to strive to continue our practice of becoming a more diverse community. We have to be aware of unconscious bias. Understanding bias and building awareness is one of the first steps toward change. We have to be curious about cultural differences and understand that this is a journey of learning about each other as human beings living and working together for the betterment of our community. But, communication is also extremely important. In the workplace, we need to be open to feedback so that managers can be aware of what is going on behind the scenes. This will also help managers of these businesses make important decisions and can help reduce discrimination and bias within their businesses.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

The voters of Hellertown can find out more about me and the decisions I make by watching recorded meetings of Borough Council. We received a grant to livestream all of the public meetings at Borough Hall. We learned that participation levels dramatically increased when we started this policy, a step toward greater transparency within our municipality. Should they have any questions I can be reached by email via the Hellertown Borough website or my personal email: m_marcincin@yahoo.com.

Andrew Hughes (Republican)

Why are you running for a seat on Hellertown Borough Council?

I think as we all get a little older, we look for opportunities to “give back” to the communities we live in. Being a member of Hellertown Borough Council is such an opportunity. I believe my very diverse background can add value to helping Hellertown navigate the challenges of tomorrow. There are many challenges ahead of us, particularly financial ones. I also want to help Hellertown keep as much of its “specialness” as possible. In my opinion, this is a very unique place to live, raise a family and retire to. So, I want to preserve as much of this “special” community as possible for future generations.

Please describe your qualifications and relevant experience for serving on council.

In addition to being a college-educated Information Technology Security professional and former United States Marine, I have been twice appointed to Hellertown Borough Council, been a Zoning Hearing Board member for many years, was once the Chief Deputy Sheriff of Berks County and presently serving as a Trustee and Treasurer of the Hellertown Area Library. I believe this diverse background makes me uniquely qualified to serve the citizens of Hellertown on Borough Council.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing the Borough of Hellertown and what will you do to address it, if elected?

In my opinion, the biggest challenge facing Hellertown Borough is one that most people are not yet aware of: borough employees’ health care costs. Health care costs have increased an average of 8 percent annually over the previous three years. While this year’s increase was 3 percent, the borough employees’ health care costs are expected to consume around 20 percent of the overall 2022 operating budget. Matters are compounded by the Borough’s revenue limitations, as Hellertown’s millage rate is already the second highest in Northampton County. And per our most recent finance audit, we currently have an unfunded long-term contractual retiree healthcare obligation of several million dollars. While this is a national problem and needs a national solution, in the near-term Borough Council needs to carefully navigate these treacherous financial waters to provide adequate coverage for borough employees without crushing property tax increases on our citizens. So, I believe skyrocketing borough employee health care costs is the biggest challenge presently facing Hellertown Borough.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the borough and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

While the pandemic has negatively impacted many aspects of our society, there has been at least one positive–more of our citizens are participating in our local government processes. Switching to a Zoom-like meeting format, both initially while we were in the “lockdown,” but also maintaining this hybrid approach afterwards has increased awareness and afforded more folks the opportunity to share their views and provide positive input to improve our collective decision-making. While direct one-to-one communication is still best, the advent of the virtual meetings has improved the communications with the Borough representatives and our citizens. I believe maintaining and possibly expanding these new communication channels will continue to promote transparency and two-way dialogue.

Hellertown is seeing increased interest from commercial and residential developers. If elected, how will you balance a potential surge in development against the interests of those who already live and/or work in the borough?

“Balance” is the key concept with addressing commercial and residential development. I believe it is a good situation that developers are choosing urban areas, like Hellertown, instead of farms and woodland areas to build the necessary housing and services for our society. However, we do need to be vigilant to ensure that the structures, allocation of space and the traffic generated from these developments are wisely and constructively managed to minimize impacts to those who already live in the borough.

In spite of recent improvements, pedestrian safety remains an issue along Main Street in Hellertown. What else can be done to make the corridor safer?

While we collectively have made sizable investments to help address pedestrian safety, there are still issues with driver attitudes and awareness of the law. So, I believe driver education programs and more strict enforcement by law enforcement is necessary to improve pedestrian safety on all streets within Hellertown.

Hellertown is becoming more diverse, according to the latest census. What are your views on efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in public sector workplaces, specifically with regard to hiring practices and sensitivity training?

We should not engage in government programs that pit folks of different heritages, gender or religious beliefs against each other as we are seeing at many levels of government. Hiring should be based solely on the most qualified person being selected to fulfill that role. Complete diversity and equity will only be attained when there is no consideration for race, gender or ethnicity in hiring practices.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

HughesFamily.org

Thomas J. Rieger (Democrat)

Why are you running for a seat on Hellertown Borough Council?

I’m running for re-election for Council because the job I started is not done yet. We have accomplished so much and come so far. I believe we can continue to do more; and I’m willing to continue to serve and work to accomplish our current and future goals as long as I am able. I hope the residents of Hellertown continue to vote to put their trust in me. I believe in order to be a member of a great community you must give more than you take and serve where you can.

Please describe your qualifications and relevant experience for serving on council.

I have spent my entire life in Hellertown and have spent the last 12 years on Borough Council, eight of them as Council President. As Council President, I have done my best to provide unwavering and consistent leadership during my entire term in what have proven to be incredibly challenging at times. My working knowledge of current and past issues and all-inclusive oriented leadership style allows me to take all points of view into consideration and make the most sensible decision for the most people. My professional experience is in healthcare supply chain management and I am currently the Director of Materials Management for HNL Lab Medicine.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing the Borough of Hellertown and what will you do to address it, if elected?

The rising inflationary costs of capital/infrastructure repairs and upgrades and the stagnant revenues the Borough has consistently seen for decades. We are also seeing increased pressure and interest from large-scale developers on some of the largest parcels left for redevelopment in Hellertown. I am for fair, reasonable and sensible development and will work with Council, the planning commission and any interested party to see that something that fits the Hellertown community is pursued, otherwise a vacant field is a better option.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the borough and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

The Borough of Hellertown was one of the first local governments to embrace social media 10-plus years ago and I believe we continue to be a model of what should be done. Our meetings our open and conducted in an all-inclusive manner and no comment or idea is turned away. All our meeting agendas and minutes are posted regularly and have been for over 10 years. The pandemic allowed us to rapidly adjust how we conducted business and gave us the ability to stream those meetings to social media via WebEx/Zoom. This ability did not exist in the Borough until we leveraged COVID-19 grant monies for this with the help of Northampton County. Unlike communities around us, when we went back to in-person meetings this spring we continued to offer a hybrid, all-inclusive approach utilizing Zoom and social media, so all who want to stay informed can stay informed or participate if they choose. We have to remember as citizens it’s our job to stay informed of what our governments are doing and how it affects us, but that does require some self-responsibility on everyone; government having these meetings and agenda/minutes posted, but us listening, reading and staying informed as well.

Hellertown is seeing increased interest from commercial and residential developers. If elected, how will you balance a potential surge in development against the interests of those who already live and/or work in the borough?

I’m for reasonable development where it makes the most sense. My job as your councilman is to make the best decision possible for the benefit of the most residents of the borough. Will there be things that get approved that some may not like? Unfortunately, there will be, as we are subject to the Municipal Planning Code and Borough Code. And sometimes by virtue of the codes these things are allowed. We all know change is hard, but without change we risk becoming irrelevant. We risk not being able to continue to be the community we are today and provide the services everyone is accustomed to.

In spite of recent improvements, pedestrian safety remains an issue along Main Street in Hellertown. What else can be done to make the corridor safer?

I think we all have a responsibility to treat those around us like we want to be treated. We all need to slow down and watch for those around us. This isn’t a problem that we as a community are facing, but one every community is facing. I would like to see additional rapid flashers and signalized intersections installed, as well as the borough administration continue to review new technologies that may help. The most important thing for us to do is all slow down. I will encourage the Police Department to step up enforcement and education for all parties as well.

Hellertown is becoming more diverse, according to the latest census. What are your views on efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in public sector workplaces, specifically with regard to hiring practices and sensitivity training?

I’m very proud that our Borough Administration is filled by some of the most experienced, knowledgeable and qualified women in the public management field, and without them on our team the Borough would not have been so successful these past 12 years. I personally encourage all applicants regardless of race, creed, gender or religion to apply when opportunity arise. I also commit that I will always support the most qualified when it comes across for a vote. Unlike our surrounding communities, our Police Department is governed by Act 600 and the Civil Service Exam, which is independently administered so that the candidates are judged by their skills, knowledge and ability and does not allow for any bias in the test.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

My official Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/thomasjrieger or send me an email or call me.

James W. Hill (Republican)

Did not respond.

Gil Stauffer (Democrat)

Why are you running for a seat on Hellertown Borough Council?

I have been a member of Borough Council since 2018 and to be honest I really enjoy the challenges of the position and the interactions with members of the community. I am a lifelong resident of Hellertown and the community has been very good to me and my family. I view my tenure on council as “giving back” for a lifetime of small town experiences. I view my serving on council as a “volunteer” position and am willing and able to devote as much time as necessary to fulfill demands of the position.

Please describe your qualifications and relevant experience for serving on council.

Serving as a member of Hellertown Borough Council since 2018.

Current Borough Council Vice President.

Board Member and Treasurer and volunteer of Hellertown Historical Society.

Graduate of “Leadership Lehigh Valley” class of 2004. Leadership Lehigh Valley is a prestigious program for Lehigh Valley Business Executives that introduces them to Board of Director opportunities at nonprofit organizations and opportunities in local government, and trains them to be productive and contributing members.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing the Borough of Hellertown and what will you do to address it, if elected?

Perhaps the most pressing issue facing Hellertown is “traffic.” There is no simple nor easy fix. However, by continuing to attend as many local planning commission meetings and local zoning hearing board meetings as possible I will have the knowledge and understanding necessary to make decisions that will in time lessen the impact of heavy traffic in Hellertown.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the borough and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

During the past 18 months or so, Hellertown began streaming, through Zoom and Facebook, Borough Council meetings, Planning Commission meetings, Zoning Hearing Board meetings and Partnership meetings. This use of technology has taken resident participation to the next level. For example, when only in-person meetings were held Borough Council had perhaps 20 or less residents per meeting. Now, meetings through Zoom and Facebook have attracted many times that number. The same is true for other Borough meetings as well. I am a strong supporter of this technology and its use by the Borough. Budget issues withstanding, I will continue to be an active advocate for initiatives that will enhance this terrific communications vehicle.

Hellertown is seeing increased interest from commercial and residential developers. If elected, how will you balance a potential surge in development against the interests of those who already live and/or work in the borough?

This is a very complex question and could lead to hours of discussion. Hellertown is a land-locked community with only a few areas available for development, which limits the Borough’s revenue potential for producing a balanced annual budget. Development produces increased revenue through taxation, and benefits members of the community by keeping residential tax rates stable. By keeping abreast of new development via my attendance at Planning Commission meetings, Zoning Hearing Board meetings and input from residents, I will have knowledge necessary to make informed decisions concerning developmental impact on the borough.

In spite of recent improvements, pedestrian safety remains an issue along Main Street in Hellertown. What else can be done to make the corridor safer?

As noted earlier in this questionnaire, traffic is the most pressing issue facing the Borough. Newly-installed pedestrian crosswalks and flashers have helped address the safety issue. Hellertown has an excellent Borough Manager who is constantly seeking “grant opportunities” and input from borough residents to make continuing improvements to this very important and urgent issue.

Hellertown is becoming more diverse, according to the latest census. What are your views on efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in public sector workplaces, specifically with regard to hiring practices and sensitivity training?

As a member of Borough Council my job is to take a “macro” view of the borough and not micromanage the hiring process. However, Council is kept informed through various executive meetings and reports of conditions in the Borough workplace. I am currently retired. However, while working as a Vice President in the banking industry I received extensive diversity training. This training has served me well through the years and continues to help me strive towards diversity in all areas…whether the situation is at a volunteer organization, in the public sector or in the workplace.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

Please email me at gilstauffer@rcn.com and I will do my best to answer your questions.

Theresa Fadem (Democrat)

Why are you running for a seat on Hellertown Borough Council?

Hellertown is the kind of community people want to raise their families in. Here, we have the kinds of safe, thriving and enduring neighborhoods that people don’t want to leave. We are proud parents, proud homeowners and we respect and appreciate all that Hellertown borough has to offer. Hellertown borough residents continually prove that they understand the importance and value in service to one’s community. I am running for council to work hard alongside the other council members as we help set the wheels in motion for positive change and a bright future.

Please describe your qualifications and relevant experience for serving on council.

I am a full-time community manager and have been for 18 years. I currently hold the designation of Association Management Specialist (AMS) with the Community Association Institute. I have a wide range of experience related to effective community governance as it relates to budget development, assessment collection, capital improvement projects, common property and infrastructure maintenance, risk management, governing document enforcement and dispute resolution. I also have a lot of experience in closely working with township and municipal authorities to ensure developer compliance during developer/association transition. This has provided the knowledge and skills needed to help make and carry out sound, reasonable decisions that are in the best interest of the residents.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing the Borough of Hellertown and what will you do to address it, if elected?

Many of us are concerned about the costs incurred by homeowners for borough-mandated property maintenance along properties abutting the street (the public rights-of-way). Currently, it is the responsibility of the homeowners to perform and absorb the cost of the removal of large trees and construction of sidewalks, curbs, handicap ramps and driveways within the right-of-way. For a homeowner to bear these costs solely could lead to severe financial hardship. According to the most recent census data, the median yearly income per household in Hellertown is $68,100. This puts our residents at just slightly above the state average and a considerable amount below the country’s average of $79,900. Many of our residents are hard-working families that simply cannot afford an unplanned, unbudgeted for expenditure that could cost them thousands of dollars. Hellertown Borough has a fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of its residents and, according to the budget, the Borough consistently carries forward a healthy surplus each year. If we have the resources, then then we have a duty of care to explore ways to assist residents faced with an unexpected capital expenditure. Creating a right-of-way grant program that would help reduce maintenance costs for homeowners that qualify would have far-reaching affects for our community.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the borough and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

The Borough has already proven that transparency is key to sound community governance by continuing to communicate effectively and frequently with residents. Two of the many lifelines currently utilized by residents are virtual meetings and an informative and interactive website that allows self-service, mobility, accessibility and usability. The Borough also administrates social media pages and provides residents with phone and email blasts. That being said, there is always room for improvement. If elected, I will request in person, regular meeting attendance and submission of monthly reports by appointed officials and explanation of additional expenditures as they relate to the public works facility and other capital improvement projects.

Hellertown is seeing increased interest from commercial and residential developers. If elected, how will you balance a potential surge in development against the interests of those who already live and/or work in the borough?

If incompatible development is permitted, we risk loss of our community character. We don’t want to allow small lot development that will undermine or fragment our small-town feel and assets like downtown Main Street. Revising zone districts to allow more housing choices for downsizing seniors, young professionals and service workers (senior/multi-family/single-family) is something most people can support. However, it must be done responsibly with an eye on smart growth without sacrificing historic preservation and protecting the things people love about Hellertown. If elected, I will carefully continue to determine areas for growth and preservation and also take care of our assets like downtown Main Street, the infrastructure and recreational lands. I would look at what we have done and examine what has worked, what has not and what can be built upon.

In spite of recent improvements, pedestrian safety remains an issue along Main Street in Hellertown. What else can be done to make the corridor safer?

Pedestrians deserve protection and safety and Hellertown’s new street design standards including the recent installation of textured crosswalks and rapid flashers have been effective for the most part. We also have a responsibility to educate both drivers and pedestrians to obey all traffic control signs in order to increase safety. By lowering the current speed limit on Main Street from 30 mph to 25 mph and increasing police presence, we can significantly reduce the risk of a pedestrian being seriously injured or killed.

Hellertown is becoming more diverse, according to the latest census. What are your views on efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in public sector workplaces, specifically with regard to hiring practices and sensitivity training?

The latest census indicates that the racial composition of Hellertown is 92 percent White, which is a slight improvement in terms of diversity from the previous census of 95 percent, and also proves we still have a long way to go towards reflecting the racial makeup of our country. I believe that it is very important to promote diversity, equality and inclusion in the workplace. Any efforts set forth for promoting, creating and sustaining diversity must be positive, open and direct. To overcome barriers, workplaces must gather information, listen, connect to develop viable solutions and take into account all forms of diversity with respect to gender, race, ethnicity, age, religion, physical ability and sexual orientation. Hiring practices should reflect an attention to increasing representation among those previously underrepresented. I strongly agree that sensitivity training should be absolutely mandatory for any worker in the public sector.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

Please feel free to reach out to me directly at terrifadem@gmail.com.

COUNCIL RACE #2: Two-year term (Vote for one)

Joseph V. Pampanin Jr. (Democrat)

Why are you running for a seat on Hellertown Borough Council?

To be honest, my main motivation for running was council’s recent decision to rezone the parcel on Easton Road from R1 to R2 which I disagreed with. I believe this was done for “growth” and the associated tax revenue, but without much regard for the established residences surrounding the parcel (and also with very little debate). It also broke a fairly consistent pattern of council adopting the recommendations of the planning commission (for disclosure, I made the motion recommending against rezoning as a member of the commission). As the Lehigh Valley, as well as Hellertown, sees pressure from growth, I believe it is not necessary to react to it by approving development to the maximum possible in every case.

Please describe your qualifications and relevant experience for serving on council.

Member of Hellertown Borough Council Jan. 2012 – Dec. 2015

Member of Hellertown Borough Planning Commission Jan. 2010 – present; elected Chairman Jan. 2021

Member of Joint Yard Waste Recycling Committee Feb. 2016 – present

Member of past special committees: Borough Business Revitalization Feb. 2009 – April 2016; Joint Library Task Force Jan. 2011 – Aug. 2012; Working Group on Zoning Feb. 2011 – Dec. 2011

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing the Borough of Hellertown and what will you do to address it, if elected?

I believe the most pressing issue faced by the Borough is meeting our state and federal stormwater management mandates without guaranteed funding support. While it is important to budget for what we can handle ourselves, a top priority needs to be seeking grants for this purpose as we have done in the past. Development of further capital plans related to flooding are currently in the works and I look forward to participating in these efforts.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the borough and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

I believe our borough government is already transparent, but it is difficult to reach everyone. With news and social media being so disaggregated it is almost impossible to maintain a presence everywhere. I have to give much credit to current council president Tom Rieger, who handles much of this communication himself across multiple social media platforms, as well as setting up and running the Zoom meetings for Council, Planning and Zoning. I would definitely support continuing to have these meetings livestreamed and recorded.

Hellertown is seeing increased interest from commercial and residential developers. If elected, how will you balance a potential surge in development against the interests of those who already live and/or work in the borough?

Having worked on these zoning issues as a planner over the past decade, my opinion is that we need to follow through with current plans moreso than make any significant changes. We have targeted development mainly in areas outside residential R1/R2, for example, increased uses in Mixed & Town Center and a Flexible Redevelopment Overlay in Highway Commercial. The types of development we have targeted in these areas are both commercial and commercial/apartments, which are meant to buttress our tax base and keep pressure off school district enrollment.

In spite of recent improvements, pedestrian safety remains an issue along Main Street in Hellertown. What else can be done to make the corridor safer?

The key is enforcement in my opinion. The infrastructure for signaling is incredibly expensive and almost any traffic control device less than an actual stop light is not always respected by motorists in any case. I’ll keep an open mind on the effectiveness of the recently installed “rapid-flashers,” but I have my doubts; one issue where I wouldn’t mind being proven wrong.

Hellertown is becoming more diverse, according to the latest census. What are your views on efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in public sector workplaces, specifically with regard to hiring practices and sensitivity training?

Having been on council previously, and involved in hiring, contracts and personnel issues, I would say that the Borough’s practices are already fair in this regard.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

I have no campaign website and do not maintain a social media presence. I would direct our citizens to get offline and take advantage of our library, parks and rail trail instead.

Andrew Hughes (Republican)

See answers above.