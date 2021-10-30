No Rain Date NRD Ep. 78: Ghost Encounters Uncovers Dorney Park's Haunted Past Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:16:36 Share Share Link Embed

☠ Happy Halloween! On Episode 78 of No Rain Date, we’re thrilled–and chilled–to be joined by local paranormal investigator, podcaster and filmmaker Justin Torok of Ghost Encounters, who has delved into the dark history of some of the Lehigh Valley’s most iconic locations. Justin–who also co-owns the local video production companies PhoenixFire Media and HomeSpot Media–first began investigating purported hauntings while studying at East Stroudsburg University. Over the years, he has led many investigations of places like the Weaversville Inn, the Sun Inn, Hexenkopf Rock, the Pocono Candle Shoppe, and most recently, Allentown’s Dorney Park. The amusement park founded in the late 19th century at the end of a trolley line has been the scene of bizarre tragedies over the years, and as Justin and his team recently discovered, the blood-curdling screams associated with Dorney Park’s rollercoasters and other rides might not all come from living souls. In our interview, you’ll also hear him talk about the most haunted place he has explored in over 10 years of paranormal investigating. Follow Justin and Ghost Encounters on Instagram, subscribe to his YouTube channel and listen to his podcast on iTunes and Spotify to learn more. As always, Josh has a news roundup of the latest local news and Saucon Source sportswriter, Keith “Coach Rief” Riefenstahl, has a preview of Friday night’s Saucon Valley vs. Palisades high school football game.

No Rain Date is conveniently available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

Love No Rain Date? You can help support it by making a voluntary contribution and becoming a Saucon Source member today. Learn more here. And don’t forget to sign up to receive the free Saucon Source newsletter three times a week. You’ll enjoy the convenience of having the latest news delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as peace of mind of knowing you’ll never miss another story.