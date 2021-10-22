No Rain Date NRD Ep. 77: Allentown Art Museum--A Treasure Worth Discovering Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:07:58 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 77 of No Rain Date we’re joined by two people who help connect our community with art as part of the work they do at the Allentown Art Museum: Amanda Lovell, the museum’s Director of Public Engagement, and AAM’s Youth & Family Education & Programs Coordinator, Nicole Mangold. The Allentown Art Museum’s history spans roughly 85 years. During that time the institution founded as an outlet for Walter Baum’s art school has grown into a world-class cultural center, while remaining approachable by individuals from all walks of life. In order to remain a vital part of the Lehigh Valley’s arts and culture scene, the museum continues to evolve, via the unique programming it offers, the special events and exhibitions it hosts, and of course, with its collections. Nicole and Amanda discuss some of the upcoming items on the museum’s calendar as well as how anyone can enjoy them. We also learn about how the COVID pandemic has impacted the museum, preservation of the museum’s collections and how area residents can support it by becoming members or volunteers. As always, Josh has a news roundup and Saucon Source sportswriter, Keith “Coach Rief” Riefenstahl has a preview of Friday night’s Saucon Valley vs. Northwestern Lehigh football game.

