Springfield Township Police Step Up Fight Against Litterbugs

Individuals who are caught littering and/or illegally dumping in Springfield Township will be prosecuted “to the fullest extent possible,” police said.

Litterbugs, beware. The Springfield Township Police Department is seeking to crack down on littering in the township by enlisting support from the community, and to make it easier to report a littering complaint to police the department recently added a littering complaint form to its Crimewatch website.

“This form will be helpful to the Police Department in tracking littering complaints and more effectively targeting our efforts to minimize this inexcusable and disgusting act that pollutes our roadsides, waterways and way of life here in beautiful Springfield Township,” police said in a post on Crimewatch last week.

Located in upper Bucks County, Springfield Township is large in size, has a low population density and is mostly rural in nature; characteristics that can make a community appealing to someone who wants to litter trash.

Police asked anyone who has experienced or witnessed consistent littering in the township, or who has a new complaint, to use the new form and include as much detail as possible.

“Help us keep Springfield Township beautiful!” they added.

Click here to access the Springfield Township Police Department’s littering complaint form.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.