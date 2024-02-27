LVIA Sees Highest January Passenger Traffic Since 2004

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) reported an overall increase in passenger volume of 2.5 percent in January 2024.

According to a Feb. 21 news release from the airport authority, a total of 68,030 passengers traveled through ABE in January, which represents a 2.5 percent increase when compared to the previous period last year. This figure also represented the highest passenger traffic volume ABE has seen during the month of January since January 2004, the release noted.

“Starting the year with strong activity is certainly exciting for the airport,” said Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authoirty (LNAA) Executive Director Thomas R. Stoudt. “We’ve been fortunate that winter weather hasn’t frequently impacted airline schedules. Additionally, ABE has several options for people trying to either escape the snow or for those travelers seeking the perfect destination to enjoy it.”

According to the news release, the increase in passenger volume is also supported by technology that now makes it easier to book a flight. FlyMyAirport powered by KAYAK allows ABE customers to quickly book their travel plans by entering their travel details into a search engine on FlyABE.com. The search engine will then find the best price deals for trips originating at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

“Air travel can be stressful, so it’s critical for us to provide resources that are easy to navigate, mobile-friendly, and offer benefits that reduce costs,” said Stoudt.

According to the release, 18,332,670 pounds of air cargo was processed through Lehigh Valley International Airport in January, which was a decrease of 19.2 percent when compared to January 2023.

Passenger airlines that fly in and out of LVIA reported the following increases in traffic: Allegiant, 8.9 percent; and American, 3.8 percent.

“Meanwhile, Delta passenger traffic remained flat, with United declining 21 percent from last January,” the release said.

For more information about the airport, or to book travel, visit FlyABE.com.

