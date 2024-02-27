Bethlehem Seeks Residents’ Ideas for New Community Center

The city of Bethlehem is launching a new initiative that aims to get insight from residents on what they would like to see in a new Southside community center, with officials calling the information gathering they are currently conducting “a pivotal moment in the city’s growth and development.”

The “Community Anthem Project” is part of the city’s ongoing feasibility study for the proposed South Bethlehem center.

As part of the initiative, the city is also launching a video recording campaign called “Community Anthem Project” where residents can share short videos of their thoughts, dreams and ideas for the new community center.

“This is not just a community center; it’s a collective dream waiting to be realized,” Mayor J. William Reynolds said in a news release. “The city of Bethlehem believes that true community engagement is about amplifying the voices of every resident, ensuring that the new community center is a reflection of the people it serves.”

The city of Bethlehem is encouraging residents to submit videos by Sunday, March 17 in which they share what a new community center would mean to them. The videos will then be compiled into a “community anthem” that will be unveiled at the end of the feasibility study in late spring 2024, with a goal of using it “to guide the future design and development of the community center.”

The city also plans to host an interactive town hall event on Wednesday, March 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Northampton Community College Fowler Family Southside Center to discuss possible sites for the community center and to gather community input. Child care and Spanish language interpretation will be provided for attendees who need either service.

For more information about the event, and for instructions on how to record and submit a video, visit the city’s website.

