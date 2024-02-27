St. Luke’s Hires 20,000th Employee

As St. Luke’s celebrates employment of its 20,000th employee, the Network’s Human Resources Department continues to process numerous job applications for hundreds of opens positions, including many for nurses.

When Caitlin Kolba reported for her first day of work at St. Luke’s University Health Network recently, she became the Network’s 20,000th employee and the personification of St. Luke’s remarkable transformation into the Lehigh Valley’s largest and most recognized health system.

“I wanted to apply to St. Luke’s after talking to other people who worked there,” said Kolba, 32, of Bethlehem Township, who is now employed as a clinical social worker in the extended acute care unit at St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus in Allentown. “Job satisfaction is very high. There are so many opportunities for growth.”

After living in Virginia for nearly two decades, Kolba returned to the Lehigh Valley, where she grew up until age 11. While working at an independent practice in Allentown over the past couple of years, she came across many St. Luke’s employees, all of whom spoke so highly of the Network that she became convinced that St. Luke’s must be a very special place indeed.

She said she felt like she had hit the jackpot when she received her job offer, recalling that she immediately called her best friend to tell her “because I was so excited!”

St. Luke’s is–and will remain–locally owned and managed for the benefit of our community. Founded in Bethlehem in 1872, St. Luke’s is a fully integrated, regional, not-for-profit health system providing services at 15 campuses and more than 300 outpatient sites. The Network continues to be headquartered in the Lehigh Valley and overseen by a board of trustees comprised of Lehigh Valley residents. With annual net revenue of $3.5 billion, it is an important economic engine providing family-sustaining jobs across a service area that includes 11 counties in two states.

“St. Luke’s remarkable growth over the years is the result of the trust earned from the communities we have served over the course of our 150-year history,” said Rick Anderson, President & CEO of St. Luke’s. “This growth has provided the opportunity to attract employees drawn not only to our culture, but also to our competitive salaries and benefits. St. Luke’s is a caring organization that continually demonstrates St. Luke’s employees are our Network’s most important asset.”

St. Luke’s has received numerous awards as the region’s best health care employer. In 2023, the Network was named a Top Workplace nationally, in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey. St. Luke’s is the only healthcare institution in Pennsylvania and the third-highest ranked health care entity in the nation to be deemed a Top Workplace in 2023. The Network was also recently named one of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes Magazine. St. Luke’s is the only employer in the Lehigh Valley to be named to the list and is one of only two health care employers in Pennsylvania to receive the designation. In addition, the Network was recently recognized by Forbes magazine as the top-ranked employer in the Lehigh Valley and one of the best employers in Pennsylvania.

St. Luke’s is now the Lehigh Valley’s largest employer and most recognized health system, transformed by many factors, including new hospital construction and new outpatient sites. Consider these prior employment milestones:

The number of employees surpassed 5,000 in 2002, which was Bethlehem Steel’s last full year in existence and the year St. Luke’s became the first hospital in Pennsylvania to offer robotic surgery.

The 10,000th employee was hired in 2016, when St. Luke’s Monroe Campus opened as the first new hospital in Monroe County in more than a century.

The SLUHN workforce grew to 15,000 employees by 2019, shortly after Blue Mountain Health System and Sacred Heart HealthCare System joined St. Luke's.

“Demand for St. Luke’s award-winning health care is the catalyst for the Network’s continued growth, providing the opportunity to welcome even more employees, attracted by competitive salaries and benefits, into the St. Luke’s family,” explained Evan Ochs, St. Luke’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “We also enjoy a culture of respect and caring, making St. Luke’s the most recognizable health care employer in the area.”

As the Lehigh Valley’s top employer, St. Luke’s has many openings for direct care roles including nurses, radiology technicians, respiratory therapists and patient care assistants. Non-clinical roles include administrative roles, leadership positions, information technology analysts, inventory control specialists, distribution center associates and sterile processing technicians–all also imperative to St. Luke’s mission of providing award-winning healthcare.

A searchable database of all job openings is available at Slhn.org/careers.

Note: This community health news was brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.