Sherry Kay Meluskey, 81, of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Sherry Kay Meluskey, 81, of Center Valley, died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at her residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Shirley Kay Meluskey (1942 – 2024)

Sherry Kay Meluskey, 81, of Center Valley, died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Meluskey, who died on Dec. 12, 2008. She was born in Peru, Ind., on Dec. 12, 1942, to the late Everett and Esther (Massey) Richards. Sherry worked as a cashier at Weis Market until retirement. She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Center Valley. Sherry loved being with her grandkids and great-grandkids, knitting, cooking, reading and jigsaw puzzles.

SURVIVORS

Sherry is survived by her loving children: James J. (Denise) of Center Valley, Kimberly A. (Jeffrey G.) of Coplay; sister: Vicky (Gary) Hawley of Peru, Ind.; brothers-in-law: Stanley (Bernie) Meluskey of Limeport, John Meluskey of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Nicole (Joe) Zimmerman, Bethany (Brian) McGettigan, Caraline Meluskey, Emma (Edward) Huber; great-grandchildren: Esther, June, Lydia, Leo.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Faith UCC, 5992 Rt. 378, Center Valley. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the fellowship hall at Faith UCC immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sherry’s name may be made to an animal organization of your choosing.