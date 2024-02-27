Diane P. Voron, 68, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Diane P. Voron (1955 – 2024)

Diane P. Voron, 68, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospice in Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of Robert J. Voron. Diane was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 9, 1955 to the late Miroslaw “Mike” and Betty L. (Shiffer) Pasternak. Diane was an educator at Saucon Valley High School for 12 years and worked at other institutions. She was an excellent educator and organizer. Diane was a member of Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church at Rosemont, located at 1705 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, and was also a member of the Residents Advisory Council at Moravian Hall Square, speaking for those who were unable to speak for themselves. Her hobbies included her cats, reading, collecting paperweights, crystal animals, owls, raising orchids, making gift baskets, photography, fashion books and perfume bottles.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 39 years last July, Diane had a son: Christopher A. Voron of Allentown; brother: Dr. Richard D. Pasternak (Laura-Jane) of Richboro; and a niece, nephew, grandniece and grandnephew.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Diane’s visitation period from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024 at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Diane’s name may be made to Inspirology Ed, P.O. Box 173, Center Valley, PA 18034-0173.