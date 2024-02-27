Art Show, Hydroponics, Food Distributions: What’s Going on at LCCC

Although late winter has a reputation for a time of year when not a lot is happening, there is a lot going on at Lehigh-Carbon Community College this last week of February.

Student works of art are on display in The People of Color (POC) Art Show, which is being held in the school’s J.E.D.I. Center, located on the second floor of the Academic Resource Center (ARC). On Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m., show attendees will select the show’s winner by voting for their favorite pieces.

Elsewhere on campus, members of the LCCC community will have an opportunity to learn about hydroponics; a type of farming in which plants are grown in water instead of soil. In Science Hall 119 on Thursday, Feb. 29 from 12 to 2 p.m., there will be an information session and an opportunity to learn more about starting a hydroponic growing system in the LCCC greenhouses.

Plant lovers will also want to mark their calendars for Thursday, March 21 from 12 to 2 p.m., when a Plant and Seed Swap will be held in SH 119. Attendees will be able to trade their seeds and/or propagations for new ones.

Finally, for anyone who needs them, free, confidential food distributions are available at LCCC. The distributions consist of pre-packaged bag of groceries and will take place Thursday, Feb. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the Allentown campus and 2 to 5 p.m. for the Schnecksville campus. An RSVP is required to ensure there is enough food to meet the community’s needs. Email do****@lc**.edu to RSVP for the Allentown campus and co****************@lc**.edu to RSVP for the Schnecksville campus.

For more information about current and upcoming events at Lehigh Carbon Community College, visit lccc.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.