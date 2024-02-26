Local Starbucks to Close

A Saucon Valley Starbucks will close in early March according to signage posted at the store location, which is inside a local supermarket.

The Starbucks kiosk near the entrance to Giant on Leithsville Road (Rt. 412) in Lower Saucon Township will close permanently on Monday, March 4, according to the sign.

Fortunately for fans of the well-known coffee company, there is another Starbucks store about a minute’s drive from the Giant, at 25 Main Street in Hellertown.

The standalone Starbucks opened in a former bank branch in April 2022 and features a drive-thru window, an outside seating area, a study lounge and other amenities not available at the kiosk.

Another difference between the locations is that the Starbucks store on Main Street is company-operated, while the kiosk in Giant is an authorized retail location, without the full Starbucks menu.

The kiosk in Giant opened nearly a decade ago, long before the former Bank of America branch closed and the Main Street property where Starbucks is now located became available.

Other nearby Starbucks locations include stores in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley and on W. Third Street in Bethlehem.

In related business news, a Jersey Mike’s franchise is preparing to open near the Giant in Lower Saucon Township in March.

