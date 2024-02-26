Business Community Family

Local Starbucks to Close

by Josh Popichak
Starbucks

A Saucon Valley Starbucks will close in early March according to signage posted at the store location, which is inside a local supermarket.

The Starbucks sign on the front facade of Giant at 1880 Leithsville Road, Lower Saucon Township, will soon go dark. The kiosk inside the busy supermarket just south of Hellertown will close on March 4, perhaps at least in part because of competition from another Starbucks just up the road.

The Starbucks kiosk near the entrance to Giant on Leithsville Road (Rt. 412) in Lower Saucon Township will close permanently on Monday, March 4, according to the sign.

Fortunately for fans of the well-known coffee company, there is another Starbucks store about a minute’s drive from the Giant, at 25 Main Street in Hellertown.

The standalone Starbucks opened in a former bank branch in April 2022 and features a drive-thru window, an outside seating area, a study lounge and other amenities not available at the kiosk.

Another difference between the locations is that the Starbucks store on Main Street is company-operated, while the kiosk in Giant is an authorized retail location, without the full Starbucks menu.

The kiosk in Giant opened nearly a decade ago, long before the former Bank of America branch closed and the Main Street property where Starbucks is now located became available.

Other nearby Starbucks locations include stores in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley and on W. Third Street in Bethlehem.

In related business news, a Jersey Mike’s franchise is preparing to open near the Giant in Lower Saucon Township in March.

Are you upset that the Starbucks inside Giant is closing? Tell us what you think in a comment.

Signs affixed to the Starbucks kiosk inside the Giant supermarket in Hellertown alert customers to its impending closure. The kiosk was operated by Giant as an authorized retail location, as opposed to a company store.

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

