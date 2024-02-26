Community Family Sponsored Sports

Play Ball! Register Now for Spring Tee Ball, Baseball & Softball

Spring Baseball Register

Registration for spring tee ball, baseball and softball in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township is now open! Don’t miss your family’s chance to sign up!

Saucon Valley Diamond Sports Softball

Little league softball teams for girls in Pre-K and kindergarten through age 20 are forming now. Register for the 2024 season and find more information at SauconValleyDiamondSports.org. (Contributed photo)

Spring is around the corner, which means that it’s once again time for families to register their children for one of the most beloved youth sports around.

Saucon Valley is blessed to have two volunteer-run baseball/softball organizations working together to provide kids with opportunities to increase confidence, make friends and learn important team-building skills they will value for life. Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League offers the opportunity for boys and girls from ages 4 to 14 to play baseball, and Saucon Valley Diamond Sports/HLSLL provides the opportunity for girls in Pre-K and kindergarten through age 20 to play softball in the Eastern Lehigh Valley League.

Most HLSLL/SVDS teams will practice two to three times per week and will start playing games after several weeks of practice.

Baseball Softball Tee Ball Saucon Valley Register

Baseball Tee Ball and Knee High (Coach Pitch) Registration Deadlines
March 22 (tee ball, ages 4-6*) and March 8 (Knee High, ages 6-7)
*Baseball age is the age of the player on Aug. 31, 2024.

Softball Registration Deadlines
Registration open for grades 1-6 until March 15.
Registration open for girls in Pre-K and Kindergarten & grades 7 and older until April 5.

Players currently in third grade are expected to attend evaluations taking place on Sunday, March 17.

Volunteers are needed at all levels for coaching, team parents, scorekeeping, etc.

Registration rates and deadlines vary by program and level. Parents should visit SauconValleyDiamondSports.org to register and for all registration-related information. Payment plans are available, and can be requested by emailing hl********@gm***.com.

Spring Baseball Register

In addition to learning athletic skills and boosting self-confidence, Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League players have fun and forge friendships that often last a lifetime. Registration is now open. (Contributed photo)

 

