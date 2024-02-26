Something Slimy Coming to the Promenade Shops

Local kids will soon be able to safely get slimy at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, thanks to a new tenant that specializes in providing families with unique sensory experiences.

The Center Valley retail center announced Monday that the latest addition to its lineup will be the children’s entertainment venue Slime Time, which gives little ones a chance to play with slime.

According to a shopping center news release, kids can also make their own slime in the name of “science” at Slime Time, which has other locations in Willow Grove and Lancaster.

“Our little Slimeologists enjoy the process of making slime and wearing their lab coats and goggles and getting to work even more than playing on video games,” a website description noted.

There is even a Mad Scientist Selfie Station at Slime Time locations.

Why slime?

Kids enjoy the sounds and sensations of slimy things, according to the site, which compares playing with it to the sensory satisfaction derived from “the popping of bubble wrap.”

The Promenade Shops Slime Time store will be located between Altar’d State and Batch Microcreamery, in Suite 606, and is expected to open in March.

The store will host birthday parties as well as other group events, but families can also walk in to have a slimy experience for as little as $19.99 per child, which is the cost of a basic package.

Deluxe packages cost $34.99 and parties for 10 children are $299, according to the website.

For more information about Slime Time and the packages they offer, visit SlimeTimeEntertainment.com.

Other recently announced businesses that are soon coming to the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley include J.Crew Factory and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.