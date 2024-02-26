Dervish, Irish Comedy Tour coming to Bethlehem in March

Dublin-based band Dervish and the Irish Comedy Tour will both perform shows at SteelStacks in March.

Irish-themed fun is coming to Bethlehem in March.

Dervish, a Dublin-based collective of musicians, songwriters and comedians, is coming to the Christmas City as part of their 2024 United States tour. The band will be performing at ArtsQuest on Wednesday, March 13, as part of a special festival to celebrate Irish culture.

One of the best-known interpreters of Irish folk music, Dervish has received numerous accolades, including a recent BBC Lifetime Achievement Award. The band’s upcoming album, The Great Irish Songbook Chapter 2, will be released later this year, and fans will hear the album’s title track March 13.

The concert at ArtsQuest is for anyone who enjoys Irish music and culture. Ticket prices start at $29 per person and go up to $35. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m., so attendees can arrive early and enjoy a pre-performance dinner.

The Irish Comedy Tour comes to Bethlehem on Friday, March 8. The show, which acts as a night of comedy and personal stories from four lads with Irish backgrounds, also features music and is for individuals 18 or older (13-17 with parent or guardian). Ticket prices start at $32 per person and go up to $35. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m., so attendees can enjoy dinner first.

“We are excited to celebrate the Irish heritage of our region with the best of music and comedy direct from Ireland for this year’s holiday month,” said Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Officer. “Dervish is an icon of Celtic music from County Sligo bringing their traditional sound while Derrick Keane of Dublin and his group of comedians and musicians will have you laughing all night at the Irish Comedy Tour.”

For more information about these events, or to purchase tickets, visit the SteelStacks website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.