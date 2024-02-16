Parade of Shamrocks Registration Open in Bethlehem

The annual parade, which serves as a focal point for St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Bethlehem area, is a community event that provides an opportunity for local organizations, businesses and individuals to celebrate the holiday together.

The Celtic Cultural Alliance (CCA) has announced that registration is open for the 2024 Parade of Shamrocks, which will take place in historic downtown Bethlehem Saturday, March 16.

The annual parade, which serves as a focal point for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Bethlehem area, is a community event that provides an opportunity for local organizations, businesses and individuals to celebrate the holiday together.

The CCA is partnering with the City of Bethlehem on this year’s parade and encouraging all interested organizations, teams, clubs and businesses to participate by registering online before the March 1 deadline. Registration will allow participants to hand out information to the thousands of people who are expected to view the parade, which takes place in downtown Bethlehem.

The 2024 parade will begin at 1 p.m. at 4th Avenue and W. Broad Street, marching down Broad Street to Main Street, and then Main Street to Spring Street, where it will conclude

CCA Executive Director Jayne Ann Recker said organizers are excited to be planning this year’s celebration.

“The 2024 Parade of Shamrocks would not be possible without the support we have received from the City of Bethlehem and Major Sponsor Historic Hotel Bethlehem,” she noted.

The CCA suffered a significant financial loss in 2023 due to heavy rain the weekend of the Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival, so there is additional enthusiasm for a large parade this year.

“There is nothing better than kicking off Spring with the Parade of Shamrocks through Historic Downtown Bethlehem,” said Bethlehem Mayor William J. Reynolds. “We are happy to present this year’s parade with the Celtic Cultural Alliance, as we welcome everyone to join our residents and businesses downtown on March 16 for a jam-packed day of activities starting with the parade.”

Anyone who plans to participate in the Parade of Shamrocks should register before March 1 at CelticFest.org, where additional information about the event also may be found. For questions, email in**@ce********.org.

