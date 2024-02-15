‘PA Treasures 4 You’ in Hellertown Welcoming to All, Owner Says

Last fall, Jaymie McWatters knew she wanted to open a shop selling antiques, collectibles and handmade items in Hellertown, and that her store would be much more than just another business. Thanks to a unique business philosophy and a welcoming community, her vision for PA Treasures 4 You has come true.

What McWatters envisioned was a space that is welcoming to all, whether they make a purchase or not, and where 99 percent of people feeling bad about something could leave feeling better.

Just a few months later, her vision has come to life in the form of PA Treasures 4 You, which will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce this Saturday, Feb. 17, starting at 11:30 a.m.

A native of Upper Black Eddy, McWatters’ store grew out of her love of sharing the treasures she finds with other people; something she traces back to her childhood. Whether they are purchased at estate sales, storage unit auctions, flea markets or somewhere else, the items she sells are all a representation of who she is and an embodiment of her belief that “you don’t waste,” she said.

That’s one reason why she prices them affordably, at half or less of what other resellers would typically charge, she explained.

“Every single day there’s a new item in this store,” McWatters said. “There is something for everyone here. Nobody gets to be bored.”

The Kintnersville resident said it’s also important to her that PA Treasures 4 You is a safe, welcoming space for all; a kind of community-oriented shop which she said is increasingly hard to find.

“I want everyone to feel like they’re a part of something,” she explained.

Among the items shoppers can expect to find in the store are vintage clothing, records, jewelry, glassware, home decor, wall art, sports memorabilia and furniture.

In addition to selling vintage items as a retailer, McWatters also works with clients who are cleaning out and downsizing their homes; a side job which has led her to discover still more treasures.

McWatters is also an artisan, making candles and other items she sells in her store, along with custom keepsakes for individuals who want to memorialize a family member or friend in a unique way. One of her specialties, in fact, is preserving flowers from a loved one’s memorial service in jewelry that she hand-crafts.

“They leave so happy,” she said of the customers she has helped to preserve a loved one’s flowers in a piece of jewelry.

“Mainly I focus on helping people first,” McWatters said of her overall business philosophy. “You’ll get to know me by coming through here.”

Another example of that philosophy is how she prices her items. McWatters said she wants people to be able to shop with her and still afford the things they have to buy, like gas or groceries.

“I want to go back in time to where we felt more comfortable and safe and open and honest,” she said.

McWatters is looking forward to welcoming the community to her store at Saturday’s event, which will feature food prepared by local establishments such as Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House, Braveheart Highland Pub, Hellertown Crossorads Hotel and Wings on Main.

Pennsylvania Treasures 4 You is located at 1322 Main Street, at the corner of Main and W. Clark streets, near CVS.

The store’s hours vary from week to week, according to McWatters’ schedule, because some days she needs to be out finding new treasures to sell.

She posts an updated schedule on the shop’s Facebook page each month, and also shares photos of some of the items she’s selling there, as well as on her Instagram feed @patreasures4you.

“I’m really appreciative of everybody’s support,” she said Thursday.

For more information about PA Treasures 4 You, vist the store’s Facebook page, call 267-905-8591 or email Pa*************@gm***.com.

To RSVP for Saturday’s grand opening event, visit the Facebook event page for it.