Coopersburg Area Man Charged With Drug Trafficking

David Matthew Yohn, 53, of Springfield Township, Bucks County, is one of five people charged in the seven-count indictment, which was announced by U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero after it was unsealed Wednesday.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Coopersburg area man has been charged with trafficking drugs in an indictment handed down by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

David Matthew Yohn, 53, of Springfield Township, Bucks County, is one of five people charged in the seven-count indictment, which was announced by U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero after it was unsealed Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that Yohn and the other defendants were members of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed methamphetamine and cocaine in Coopersburg, Quakertown, Reading, Bensalem, Plymouth Township and elsewhere in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The other individuals charged in the indictment are from Pennsylvania and California and include Miguel Aliaga, 36, of Whitehall; Avrian Haywood Mack, 21, of Reading; Michael Sanchez, 32, of Los Angeles; and Aived Abel Garcia, 25, of Chula Vista, Calif.

“Members of the DTO used addresses obtained through associates in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to mail the drugs, and then had members of the organization pick up the packages for subsequent distribution to their dealers,” a news release from Romero’s office said.

As part of an investigation that began last year, the U.S. Attorney’s office said law enforcement officials seized 40 guns, over 100,000 rounds of ammunition, 60 pounds of methamphetamine, one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, 65 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl/heroin, 300 fentanyl pills, six pounds of mushrooms and $15,000 in cash.

The news release noted that if convicted of the charges they are facing, the five defendants face a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Philadelphia’s El Dorado Task Force, HSI Allentown, HSI Los Angeles, HSI San Diego, HSI LAX, Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Drug Strike Force, Quakertown Borough Police Department, Richland Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Berks County Detectives, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Bensalem Police Department, Montgomery County Detectives and the Orange County Probation Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lizmar Bosques and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Gannon.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.