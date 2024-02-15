Free Property Tax Rebate Help Available for Northampton Co. Seniors

The PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program benefits eligible Pennsylvania residents aged 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older.

For Northampton County seniors who qualify and need help filing for their property tax or rent rebate, assistance is available, county officials said Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging have partnered to offer drop-in hours at various locations throughout the county druing March.

The program was recently expanded via an increase in the allowable annual household income to $45,000, which county officials said will qualify an additional 3,700 county residents this year.

Additional eligibility guidelines may be found on the Pa. Department of Revenue website and should be reviewed by anyone planning to file an application. Some eligible residents may be able to receive up to $1,000 from the Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rent Rebate program.

The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue will be available to help county seniors and others with their applications at the following times:



Thursday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Plaza Senior Community Center (1800 Sullivan Trail, Easton, PA 18020 | 610-829-3201)

Wednesday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cherryville Senior Center (4131 Lehigh Dr., Cherryville, PA 18035 | 610-767-2977)

Friday, March 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Slate Belt Senior Citizen Center (707 American Bangor Rd, Bangor, PA 18013 | 18013 610-588-1224). Also, Monday, March 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. may be added if there are enough RSVPs.

Thursday, March 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Northampton Senior Center (902 Lincoln Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 | 610-262-4977)

Applications for the 2023 property tax/rent rebate program are due by June 30, 2024. However, if extra funds are available, the deadline may be extended to December 31, 2024.

