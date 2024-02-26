Troopers Wanted: PA State Police Launch New Ad Campaign

Pennsylvania State Police have launched a new recruitment campaign amid an going shortage of applicants.

As the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) continue to face a significant shortage of new recruits, the department has launched a new ad campaign to attract more officer candidates.

“The PSP provides a unique foundation for troopers to experience a variety of unique job opportunities with the department, and this advertising campaign highlights just a few of the many specialized positions available,” said Col. Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, in a news release about the campaign. “From canines and computer crimes to forensics and fire investigations, whether you’re tactically minded or tech-savvy, dozens of challenging but rewarding job opportunities are waiting for you.”

The recruitment campaign includes ads on billboards, streaming services, radio, digital and social media, and will feature spots aired on television during major March sporting events in the Commonwealth, such as a Flyers vs. Penguins game and March Madness basketball games.

The release noted that the applicant shortage notwithstanding, state police have received substantially more cadet applications since Gov. Josh Shapiro waived the college requirement for applicants last August. In 2023, PSP reportedly saw a 258 percent increase in the number of applicants taking the state trooper exam.

PSP applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED certificate, a valid driver’s license from any U.S. state and be at least 20 years old at the time of their application. They must be at least 21 years old and cannot have reached age 40 upon entry into the training academy.

Applicants who meet the eligibility requirements must pass a qualifying written examination, background check, physical readiness test, medical screening and psychological screening before they become cadets and begin training at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey.

“Cadet training lasts approximately 27 weeks and is paramilitary in nature,” the news release noted. “The comprehensive and rigorous training includes coursework in Pennsylvania’s crimes and vehicle codes, law enforcement principles and practices, firearms and special equipment training, and physical fitness activities.”

Upon graduation from the academy, cadets must be Pennsylvania residents in possession of valid PA driver’s licenses. Graduating cadets are promoted to the rank of trooper and receive an increase in salary, currently set at $66,911 annually.

For more information on becoming a Pennsylvania state trooper or to speak with a recruiter, visit patrooper.com. For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.