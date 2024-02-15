New Promenade Shops Eatery Will Offer Taste of Greece

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will be a 2,550-square-foot fast casual franchise that serves up authentically Mediterranean dishes with an emphasis on fresh flavors and healthy ingredients.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley will welcome an eatery that offers visitors a taste of Greece and more this summer.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will be a 2,550-square-foot fast casual franchise that serves up authentically Mediterranean dishes with an emphasis on fresh flavors and healthy ingredients.

Chris and Marcia Nagy, owners of the new location, said they were excited to learn that the space the restaurant will occupy–across from the AMC Center Valley 16 multiplex–was available.

“The location has great visibility, easy accessibility, a beautiful atmosphere, and we believe the customer base will love the delicious, fresh and healthy Mediterranean food,” said Chris Nagy.

In addition to a menu that features appetizers, soups, salads, wraps, gyros, a falafel pita and entrees like Grilled Lamb Souvlaki, the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill offers customizable meal options prepared with olive oil, whole grains, lean proteins, fresh vegetables, house-made sauces and spice blends. All items on the menu are prepared fresh-to-order, which company representatives said helps set the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill apart as a healthier alternative to traditional fast food restaurants.

Part of Starpoint Brands, which is a division of United Franchise Group, the franchise was founded in the Las Vegas area in 2011 by Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones, and has since grown to include more than 80 open or “coming soon” locations nationwide. The Promenade Shops location will be the first to open in Pennsylvania. Currently, the location nearest to the Lehigh Valley is in Florham Park, N.J.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in the Promenade Shops is expected to open early this summer. The restaurant will be located between Kome Fine Japanese Cuisine and Lashes by Gab, and will join several other businesses that have recently opened or announced upcoming openings in the lifestyle center. Among those businesess are Fulton Bank, J. Crew Factory and Club Champion.

To learn more, visit TheGreatGreekGrill.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.