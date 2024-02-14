Quakertown Restricts Parking for Snow Removal Ops

Due to the significant amount of snow left behind by Tuesday’s storm, some local municipalities are proactively working to remove it from streets, particularly where on-street parking is needed.

The borough of Quakertown is one of those communities.

Officials announced Wednesday that beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday, the Quakertown Public Works Department will be conducting snow removal operations in the downtown area.

“This is to ensure the safety and accessibility of our streets following the recent snowfall,” the borough said in a statement shared on its website.

While the operation is in progress, there will be no parking permitted on Broad Street from 6th Street to Hellertown Avenue, as well as on Branch Street beginning at 2 a.m.

“The Police Department will be actively enforcing this restriction and towing vehicles parked on these streets,” the statement said. “We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation.”

Much of the Lehigh Valley and upper Bucks County saw between 8 and 12 inches of snow Tuesday, which was the most from a single storm in several years.

Public works employees in communities like Fountain Hill borough were also busy removing snow from sections of side streets where cars had been moved during the day Wednesday.

In addition to freeing up parking in the short term, another possible reason the municipal snow removal efforts may be of increased urgency is the weather forecast for later this week.

There is a slight chance of snow Thursday night, as well as a 60 percent chance of more snow Friday night and Saturday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast for Allentown.

NWS meteorologists have not yet released any details about whether accumulating snow is possible over the weekend. Residents should continue to monitor forecasts for the latest information.