How Much Snow Did Storm Deliver?

The storm arrived just three days after a record high of 57 degrees was tied at Allentown, marking an abrupt return to a winter Punxsutawney Phil promised would end early.

The snowstorm that moved through the area early Tuesday was brief but powerful, dumping close to a foot of heavy, wet snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley, and more than that in the Poconos.

According to a National Weather Service report, the following snowfall totals were reported following the storm:

Hellertown – 8.4 inches

Bethlehem – 10.5 inches

Bethlehem Township – 9.1 inches

Lehigh Valley International Airport – 9.1 inches

Center Valley – 10.5 inches

Salisbury Township – 11.2 inches

Springtown area – 10.5 inches

Hilltown Township – 7.9 inches

Trumbauersville – 7 inches

Perkasie area – 5.5 inches

To view other snowfall totals from throughout eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey, click here.

Temperatures rose above freezing after the snow stopped falling around 10:30 Tuesday morning, which allowed for melting to occur, particularly on area roadways and sidewalks treated with salt.

Tuesday night’s low temperature is forecast to be 24 degrees, which means that any standing water remaining on roads will freeze overnight, potentially causing black ice to develop.

Temperatures the remainder of this week are forecast to be seasonal with highs in the low to upper 30s and lows in the upper teens to upper 20s.

According to the latest NWS forecast for the Allentown area, there is a slight chance of snow Thursday and another potential for snow to fall on Friday night and Saturday.

Most school districts around the area were closed Tuesday due to the wintry weather. Snow emergencies that were declared in many communities were lifted by early afternoon.