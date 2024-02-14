Saucon Valley High School Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award

“Receiving the AP CSA Female Diversity Award is a testament to our district’s commitment to equality and diversity,” said SVSD Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty in a Feb. 8 news release.

The College Board has announced that Saucon Valley High School has received the 2023 AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for its efforts to diversify advanced placement computer science courses at the school.

“Receiving the AP CSA Female Diversity Award is a testament to our district’s commitment to equality and diversity,” said SVSD Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty in a Feb. 8 news release. “By preparing all of our students for the challenges and opportunities of the future, including those in rapidly evolving technology sectors, we are ensuring they are well equipped for successful careers and fulfilling lives.”

Saucon Valley is one of only 1,127 high schools across the country to receive the recognition, which is given to schools that have achieved 50 percent or higher female representation among exam takers in one or both advanced placement computer science courses, or a percentage of female computer science exam takers that meets or exceeds the school’s female population. It is one of several high schools in the region which received the 2023 award.

For a list of schools nationwide that received the recognition, visit the College Board website.

The AP CSA Female Diversity Award was first presented in 2018 as part of an effort to honor schools for expanding access to AP computer science classes. Enrollment in the classes can lead to expanded opportunities for women in a variety of fields, including technology.

