Get Your Bunny Pics Before Easter

From Saturday, March 16 through Saturday, March 30, on select dates, families can have professional keepsake photos taken with the world’s most beloved rabbit by Dan’s Camera City at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

Easter isn’t until March 31, but thanks to some local friends, there will opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny before then.

From Saturday, March 16 through Saturday, March 30, on select dates, families can have professional keepsake photos taken with the world’s most beloved rabbit by Dan’s Camera City at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. And if Fido and Felix want to meet him, the Easter Bunny will also be available to take photos with well-behaved leashed or crated pets at the outdoor lifestyle center in Center Valley.

Dan’s Camera City offers walk-ups and reservations for photos with the Easter Bunny. Guests are encouraged to save time by booking online ahead of time. If no reservation slots are available in the reservation system at a desired time, that means that only walk-ups will be accepted during that time. The Easter Bunny will also take a “carrot break” daily from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

A $20 deposit is required when making a reservation.

Reservations are spread out to allow time for walk-up photos to be taken, and walk-up customers will be accepted on a first-come first served basis.

Photo packages range in price from $27 to $49, according to the Promenade Shops.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Promenade Shops during the following times:

Saturday, March 16 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, March 29 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To make a reservation, visit the online booking site.

The Promenade Shops is located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, Pa. For more information about the center, including hours and a directory, visit ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValley.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.