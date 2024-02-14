Bucks County Wine Trail Unveils New Tasting Ticket Program

The Tasting Ticket is a new way to explore Bucks County’s unique wine and cider-making region, one sip at at time.

Calling all local wine and cider lovers! The Bucks County Wine Trail is launching a Tasting Ticket program, which affords purchasers seven months to visit and experience eight different member locations.

The Tasting Ticket is a new way to explore Bucks County’s unique wine and cider-making region, one sip at at time. The program allows guests to enjoy a world-class wine or hard cider tasting at each location they visit. Tickets cost $49 and can be purchased online or in-person.

“By offering a lengthy time frame to redeem customers’ Tasting Tickets, participants can visit at their own pace, making a day, weekend, several weekends or many months of their stops in bucolic Bucks County,” said Bucks County Wine Trail President Chad Sletten, Sand Castle Winery managing partner.

Reservations are not necessary for groups of fewer than six, but groups of six or more are recommended to call the winery ahead of time. Transportation is not provided, but there are a number of limousine and bus companies that make regular visits to the locations on the Bucks County Wine Trail. The Tasting Ticket redemption window is from Feb. 15 to Sept. 15, 2024.

Tasting Tickets are valid for tastings at Aviator Winery (reopening in the spring), Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Buckingham Valley Vineyards, Crossing Vineyards and Winery, Manoff Market Cidery, Rose Bank Winery, Rushland Ridge Vineyards (reopening in March) and Sand Castle Winery. To learn more about the offer, visit the wine trail’s website.

The Bucks County Wine Trail was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 2004. Today, there are nine member locations that are part of the trail. To learn more, visit BucksCountyWineTrail.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.