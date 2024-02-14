Dolores J. (Maurer) Lander, 87, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dolores J. (Maurer) Lander, 87, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek, Northampton. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Dolores J. (Maurer) Lander (1936 – 2024)

Dolores J. (Maurer) Lander, 87, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek, Northampton. She was the wife of the late Theodore R. Lander, who died Nov. 11, 2023. Dolores was born in Bethlehem on July 28, 1936 to the late George and Helen (Dimmick) Maurer. She worked in food services at Lehigh University for many years until retiring. Dolores was a faith-filled member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where she was the first female Deacon at the church and assisted in serving at the church dinners. She enjoyed all types of shopping, sewing, camping and traveling.

SURVIVORS

Dolores was blessed with two sons: Douglas R. (Christine E.), Scott A. (Bella L.), all of Bethlehem; sister: Shirley A. (Leslie) Herczeg of Allentown; grandchildren: Benjamin, Cassondra; great-grandchildren: Levi, Aliyah, Caleb, Kariana, Thiago. She was predeceased by brothers: Kenneth, George Jr.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a calling period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. A funeral repast will be held at the Church Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dolores’s name may be made to Lower Saucon UCC.