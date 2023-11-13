Theodore R. Lander, 88, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Theodore R. Lander, 88, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek, Northampton. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Theodore R. Lander (1935 – 2023)

Theodore R. Lander, 88, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek, Northampton. He was the husband of Dolores J. (Maurer) Lander. Theodore was born in Bethlehem on Oct. 27, 1935 to the late J. and Winifred E. (Berger) Lander. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Ted was a Machinist at the former Bethlehem Steel and worked at PEM as a toolmaker until his retirement. He was previously employed at the former Dent Mfg. Inc. and Kollsman Motor Corp. He was a member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown, a past officer of Whitetail Bowmen Archery Club, Hellertown, and a member of Hellertown Sportsmen’s Association. Theodore enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He also shot competitively in the Lehigh Valley Police Revolver League.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 66 years, Theodore is survived by his sons: Douglas R. (Christine E.), Scott A. (Bella L.); sister: Judith A. (Andor) Kovacs, all of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Cassondra (Sergio) and Benjamin (Katie); great-grandchildren: Levi, Aliyah, Caleb, Kariana, Thiago. He was predeceased by infant siblings: John, Allen, Betty.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at the Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private. A funeral repast will be held at the Church Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with the family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Theodore’s name may be sent to his church, Lower Saucon UCC.