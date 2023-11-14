Lower Saucon’s Town Hall Park to Receive New Playground

An aging playground in Lower Saucon Township’s Town Hall Park is set to be replaced by a modern play space that will include fun new features and amenities.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An aging playground in Lower Saucon Township’s Town Hall Park is set to be replaced by a modern play space that will include fun new features and amenities.

The playground equipment’s purchase is funded with state grants the township received, including a $200,000 grant State Rep. Bob Freeman’s (D-136) office announced in March. Freeman represents part of the township in Harrisburg.

According to Freeman’s announcement, “the new equipment geared for 6- to-12-year-olds will replace damaged equipment that no longer has replacement parts available for purchase.”

“The township will purchase and install the new playground structure and purchase ADA-compliant rubber mulch and swing mats,” it noted.

Lower Saucon Township Manager Mark Hudson said Tuesday that in addition to the $200,000 Statewide Local Share Account grant, the township received $64,000 from the Keystone Communities Grant Program.

“The playground has been ordered and we expect to have the playground open for the spring of 2024,” he said.

A flyer about the new playground that was recently shared on the township’s website notes that it will feature climbers, slides, rope tunnels and towers, and will replace the playground by the baseball field.

Another playground is located near the entrance to the park, adjacent to the township municipal complex’s parking area.

Hellertown borough also received money for a playground renovation as part of the same round of state funding Freeman announced earlier this year.

The borough received nearly $400,000 for improvements to Gregory Park; a small park located on the ‘triangle’ formed by the intersection of Third Avenue with Easton Road.

The park’s existing basketball court, which is about 65 years old, will be demolished as part of the refurbishment.

New playground equipment with mulching to complement the park’s existing swing set, a half-court basketball play area with fencing and an ADA path from the court to the sidewalk are to be part of the new park, Freeman’s office said in the spring.

Site amenities including benches, a bike rack, recycling and trash receptacles, and street trees will also be installed.