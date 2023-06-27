TRENDING

Neighbors Cry Foul Over Proposed Basketball Court in Hellertown

Wayne McCullough

Wayne M. McCullough, 57, of Easton (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Northampton County Courthouse

Hellertown Woman Accused of Bilking Estate Sale Clients Out of Thousands

Quakertown Woman Accused of Sexual Abusing Child She Babysat

Hellertown Pool

‘We’re Having Things Shoved Down Toilets’ at Pool: Council President

Community Family Government

$400,000 Grant Will Fund Improvements to Small Borough Park

22 hours ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Gregory Park Hellertown

Despite its modest size, Gregory Park’s location near the geographical center of Hellertown makes it a convenient destination for families. In recent years some of the park’s recreation facilities have deteriorated, but that’s about to change thanks to nearly $400,000 in grant money the borough has been awarded, borough manager Cathy Hartranft said.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins
Gregory Park Hellertown

Gregory Park includes a small playground and a basketball court, both of which will be replaced and/or upgraded using grant money the borough of Hellertown was recently awarded. The project is expected to go out to bid early next year. The park is located on a triangular parcel at the intersection of Third Avenue and Easton Road.

Despite its modest size, Gregory Park’s location near the geographical center of Hellertown makes it a convenient destination for families. In recent years some of the park’s recreation facilities have deteriorated, but that’s about to change thanks to nearly $400,000 in grant money the borough has been awarded, borough manager Cathy Hartranft said.

The money is coming from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Account–which will contribute $396,767–and a local cash match of $15,845, she said.

A number of upgrades are slated to be completed at the park using the funding, including:

  • Construction of a new basketball court
  • Construction of an ADA-accessible path
  • Playground upgrades, including a safety surface that will be poured in place
  • Installation of fencing and landscaping

The basketball court will be constructed in the same location as the current court, with new goals and new fencing at both ends, Hartranft said.

The playground swingset will remain, but the other playground equipment will be replaced “with more inclusive equipment for 2 to 12 year-olds with a fence enclosure and pour-in-place safety surface,” she added.

Hartranft said the borough expects the project to go out to bid in early 2024, with construction expected to take place next summer.

Another recreation project that received grant funding is currently on hold while the borough collects additional feedback from the community about it.

Last week, council was expected to vote on putting a proposal for a new basketball court near the Hellertown Pool out to bid, but changed course after residents criticized it.

Instead, council decided to gather input about the plan as part of a Saucon Greenway study its engineer will be conducting this summer, before revisiting the plans in the fall.

Council members expressed reluctance to abandon the plans to renovate the area along Depot Street altogether, as returning the grant money could make it more difficult to receive grants in the future.

Along with its condition, the basketball court that is located in Gregory Park is smaller than a regulation-size court.

A full-size court is located in Water Street Park in the borough.

The park is named for Harry B. Gregory (1901-1973), who served the borough as a councilman from the early 1950s to the early 1970s.

The park’s basketball court will be replaced.

The playground’s swingset will remain, but other equipment that has deteriorated will be replaced and a new safety surface will be poured in place underneath it.

The park is easy to walk to, which makes it convenient for families with young children along with teenagers.

Although many residents live within walking distance of Gregory Park, which is surrounded on two sides by sidewalk, there is parking available on the street next to it.

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment