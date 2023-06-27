$400,000 Grant Will Fund Improvements to Small Borough Park

Despite its modest size, Gregory Park’s location near the geographical center of Hellertown makes it a convenient destination for families. In recent years some of the park’s recreation facilities have deteriorated, but that’s about to change thanks to nearly $400,000 in grant money the borough has been awarded, borough manager Cathy Hartranft said.

The money is coming from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Account–which will contribute $396,767–and a local cash match of $15,845, she said.

A number of upgrades are slated to be completed at the park using the funding, including:

Construction of a new basketball court

Construction of an ADA-accessible path

Playground upgrades, including a safety surface that will be poured in place

Installation of fencing and landscaping

The basketball court will be constructed in the same location as the current court, with new goals and new fencing at both ends, Hartranft said.

The playground swingset will remain, but the other playground equipment will be replaced “with more inclusive equipment for 2 to 12 year-olds with a fence enclosure and pour-in-place safety surface,” she added.

Hartranft said the borough expects the project to go out to bid in early 2024, with construction expected to take place next summer.

Another recreation project that received grant funding is currently on hold while the borough collects additional feedback from the community about it.

Last week, council was expected to vote on putting a proposal for a new basketball court near the Hellertown Pool out to bid, but changed course after residents criticized it.

Instead, council decided to gather input about the plan as part of a Saucon Greenway study its engineer will be conducting this summer, before revisiting the plans in the fall.

Council members expressed reluctance to abandon the plans to renovate the area along Depot Street altogether, as returning the grant money could make it more difficult to receive grants in the future.

Along with its condition, the basketball court that is located in Gregory Park is smaller than a regulation-size court.

A full-size court is located in Water Street Park in the borough.