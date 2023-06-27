Roads in Lower Saucon Impacted by Heavy Storm

TRENDING

by Josh Popichak

A strong thunderstorm passed through the Saucon Valley area Tuesday evening, leaving trees and wires down across local roadways, along with washed-out gravel and mud in places.

A line of heavy thunderstorms moved across Northampton County early Tuesday evening, bringing down trees and wires as it did so. A section of Applebutter Road in Lower Saucon Township was closed as a result of a tree and wires that were brought down by the storm. Pictured above is the road closure at Applebutter and Ringhoffer roads, looking east.

UPDATE: As of 7 a.m. Wednesday both Lower Saucon Road and Applebutter Road had reopened to traffic, according to updates shared by Lower Saucon Township Police.

A strong thunderstorm passed through the Saucon Valley area Tuesday evening, leaving trees and wires down across local roadways, along with washed-out gravel and mud in places.

According to Lower Saucon Township Police, Applebutter Road was closed between Sherry Hill and Ringhoffer roads Tuesday evening due to a tree and wires brought down by the storm.

Near Bethlehem Landfill, gravel had washed across Applebutter Road and in one area a snake-like barrier used to help prevent erosion was apparently washed out by runoff from the property.

As of around 9 p.m., Lower Saucon Road also remained closed between Banko Lane and Wassergass Road because of a tree and wires that were down across it, according to township police.

When wires are brought down on roads by storms, the utility that owns them must respond and repair the damage before local authorities can reopen the roads.

Despite the storm-related problems on the local thoroughfares, power outages were relatively few and far between, according to the PPL Outage Center map.

As of 9 p.m., 80 customers in the area of Wassergass and Lower Saucon roasds were without power, the utility said. According to the map, restoration of service was expected for them by 4:30 a.m.

With most areas having received at least several inches of rain over the past 48 hours, a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect for Northampton County until 12 a.m.

According to the latest NWS forecast for the Lehigh Valley, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Wednesday, which will be followed by a 30 percent chance of showers between 2 and 4 a.m.

On Wednesday, the threat of thunderstorms and showers will persist, although it is forecast to be less than it was Monday and Tuesday.

According to the forecast, the region will dry out on Thursday before a chance of rain returns in time for the start of the Independence Day weekend.

Gravel was washed out across Applebutter Road at the entrance to Bethlehem Landfill in the wake of Tuesday evening’s severe storm.

Above, in the wake of a heavy thunderstorm that moved through the area, gravel is strewn across Applebutter Road just west of the entrance to Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township.

Along with gravel and muddy water, a type of snake-like barrier commonly used at construction and other work sites to help prevent erosion was partly washed into Applebutter Road near the entrance to Bethlehem Landfill. The sign near the gravel washout identifies the driveway as Gate No. 2, which is located between the landfill’s main entrance and the intersection of Applebutter and Ringhoffer roads.

Applebutter Road in Lower Saucon Township was closed between Sherry Hill and Ringhoffer roads due to a tree and wires that were brought down by the storm.

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

