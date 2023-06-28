Lower Saucon Police Want to ID Alleged ‘Fraudster’

Lower Saucon Township Police issued a Crimewatch bulletin Wednesday asking members of the public for help identifying a woman accused of making an unauthorized withdrawal at a local bank.

In their Crimewatch post, police said the alleged “fraudster” illegally withdrew $500 from an account at the PNC bank branch ATM on Eighth Avenue in Bethlehem.

Police said the unauthorized withdrawal was made at 5:25 a.m. June 9.

They also shared bank surveillance photos of the suspect, who can be seen wearing dark sunglasses in them.

Anyone with information or who can identify the woman is being asked to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org or to submit a tip through the department’s Crimewatch Tipline.