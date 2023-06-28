Lower Saucon Police Want to ID Alleged ‘Fraudster’

TRENDING

8 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Fraud

Lower Saucon Township Police issued a Crimewatch bulletin Wednesday asking members of the public for help identifying a woman accused of making an unauthorized withdrawal at a local bank.

In their Crimewatch post, police said the alleged “fraudster” illegally withdrew $500 from an account at the PNC bank branch ATM on Eighth Avenue in Bethlehem.

Police said the unauthorized withdrawal was made at 5:25 a.m. June 9.

They also shared bank surveillance photos of the suspect, who can be seen wearing dark sunglasses in them.

Anyone with information or who can identify the woman is being asked to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org or to submit a tip through the department’s Crimewatch Tipline.

Fraud

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department is asking for help identifying the woman pictured in these bank surveillance images. According to police, the woman made an unauthorized $500 withdrawal from the PNC bank ATM on Eighth Avenue in Bethlehem June 9. (Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police)

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

