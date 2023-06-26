Local Girl Scout’s Book Drive Will Benefit Pediatric Patients

When kids help kids, everybody wins. That idea is exemplified by a Girl Scout project undertaken by Southern Lehigh resident Samantha Weaver, in order to earn her Silver Award.

When kids help kids, everybody wins. That idea is exemplified by a Cadette Girl Scout project undertaken by 13-year-old Southern Lehigh resident Samantha Weaver, who will complete it in the coming months in order to earn her Silver Award.

Samantha–who is part of Troop 63650–is in the process of building a unique bookshelf for the waiting area at St. Luke’s Developmental Pediatrics on Lanark Road in Center Valley. And to ensure that it is filled with cool books for the kids who visit the practice to enjoy, she hosted a four-hour book drive at Barnes & Noble at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Saturday.

After learning of her project, staff from the Center Valley bookstore invited Samantha to set up a craft table to promote the book drive in their children’s section, her mom Marci explained. At the table located near the entrance to the children’s section, kids had the opportunity to design their own colorful bookmarks and to transform plain white coffee filters into beautiful butterflies.

The finished bookshelf will be equally stunning and will feature hearts that will be carved into it, Samantha said.

While their kids colored, parents had a chance to pick out books to purchase for Samantha’s bookshelf. Staff at the registers had boxes set up in which they collected the donated purchases.

Once it’s finished and installed in the pediatric practice’s waiting area, the shelf will hold all kinds of reading material for kids ages 3 to 18.

Marci said their goal is to conclude the book drive by the end of July and to dedicate the shelf sometime during the school year.

Samantha, who has special needs, is enrolled in a life skills program at Lower Macungie Middle School, where she will enter eighth grade this fall.

While she hosted the craft table, Samantha collected a number of books from local families who wanted to support her effort. She also helped put a lot of smiles on young faces, just as the donated books will do in the future.

Anyone who couldn’t make it on Saturday can still donate to the book drive through July 31.

For more information about how to donate to Samantha’s book drive, please email smilelymlmom@gmail.com.