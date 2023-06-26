Tickets on Sale for Community Center’s Family Fun Festival in Park

Tickets are now on sale for a July 29 fundraiser for Saucon Valley Community Center that will celebrate the simple joys of summer.

The “Let’s Shout–School’s Out” Family Fun Festival was originally scheduled to be held in early June but was rescheduled due to air quality concerns related to the Canadian wildfire smoke.

The event will be in Alfred J. Fritchman Reservoir Park near Hellertown and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to games, crafts, face painting and a silent auction, local folk singer Dave Fry will be there to perform two sets between noon and 2 p.m. The food at the festival will be served buffet-style by Local Mama Catering Company and will include pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, burrito bowls, garlic shrimp, chicken tenders and corn on the cob. Suggested minimum donations for the buffet are $5 for children under 10, $10 for children 10 to 18 and $20 for adults. Meal tickets may be purchased in advance via the Facebook event page or by calling 610-838-0722. Payment can be made via credit card or Venmo.

Activities bracelets for children will be available to purchase at the event for $10 per child (free for children under age 2). There will be an additional cost for face painting.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Reservoir Park is located at 3400 Reservoir Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook page or contact the Saucon Valley Community Center by calling 610-838-0722 or visiting their website.

Saucon Valley Community Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has served the borough of Hellertown and surrounding municipalities since 1971, whose mission is to identify the needs of the community and to meet those needs through social and educational programs.