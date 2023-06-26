Janet E. Rieger, 76, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Janet E. Rieger, 76, of Hellertown, died Saturday, May 27, 2023 at her residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Janet E. Rieger (1947 – 2023)

Janet E. Rieger, 76, of Hellertown, died Saturday, May 27, 2023 at her residence. She was a middle school math and English educator at Southern Lehigh School District for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lower Saucon Township. Janet was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, needlework, bridge and basket bingo.

SURVIVORS

Siblings: Joan F. (Harold J.) Johnson of Coopersburg, Timothy T. of Lower Saucon Township, Jeffrey D. of Lower Saucon Township; nieces: Jamie Johnson of Macungie, Jennifer (Carlos) Franco of Arizona; Kaeylee Shellenberger, Creed Shellenberger and Sophie Franco; great-great-nephew: Luca Henry.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The visitation period will be followed by a service at 3 p.m. The interment will be at New Jerusalem Cemetery (Lower Saucon Township), 4310 Lower Saucon Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.