Business Community Opinion

Former Bank on Rt. 309: What Should Go There?

55 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak

There was a time when new bank branches seemed to be springing up everywhere, but due to the increasing popularity of online banking, those days are largely over.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A commercial real estate broker’s sign in front of the former bank branch advertises it as available commercial space. Tens of thousands of vehicles pass by the property on Rt. 309 on a weekly basis.

There was a time when new bank branches seemed to be springing up everywhere, but due to the increasing popularity of online banking, those days are largely over.

A number of financial institutions have closed branches in the Lehigh Valley in recent years due to a decline in demand for in-person services.

One of those former branches is located along a busy stretch of Rt. 309 in the borough of Coopersburg, Lehigh County.

The vacant building that once house a Lafayette Ambassador bank is currently available for lease.

Located at 317 E. Landis Street, Coopersburg, it has two attached drive-thru lanes, which could potentially be repurposed by a food establishment or coffee shop.

Specifically, in Hellertown over the past decade or so, two former banks have been remodeled to become a Starbucks and a Dunkin Donuts, respectively.

According to the listing for the Coopersburg property on the James Balliet Property Group website, it “can be easily converted to fit many retail/office/medical prototypes.”

What type of business would you like to see open at this location?

Tell us–and don’t forget to share this news with a friend.

Related News: Bank to Open at Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

The former Lafayette Ambassador bank branch in Coopersburg is available for lease. The building stands at the intersection of Third and E. Landis streets, at a traffic light along the busy Rt. 309 corridor in southern Lehigh County.

The drive-thru lanes that once were used by Lafayette Ambassador Bank customers are located on the west side of the building. A parking lot that wraps around it is primarily on the east side of the property, near Rt. 309.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment