Former Bank on Rt. 309: What Should Go There?

There was a time when new bank branches seemed to be springing up everywhere, but due to the increasing popularity of online banking, those days are largely over.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

There was a time when new bank branches seemed to be springing up everywhere, but due to the increasing popularity of online banking, those days are largely over.

A number of financial institutions have closed branches in the Lehigh Valley in recent years due to a decline in demand for in-person services.

One of those former branches is located along a busy stretch of Rt. 309 in the borough of Coopersburg, Lehigh County.

The vacant building that once house a Lafayette Ambassador bank is currently available for lease.

Located at 317 E. Landis Street, Coopersburg, it has two attached drive-thru lanes, which could potentially be repurposed by a food establishment or coffee shop.

Specifically, in Hellertown over the past decade or so, two former banks have been remodeled to become a Starbucks and a Dunkin Donuts, respectively.

According to the listing for the Coopersburg property on the James Balliet Property Group website, it “can be easily converted to fit many retail/office/medical prototypes.”

What type of business would you like to see open at this location?

Tell us–and don’t forget to share this news with a friend.

Related News: Bank to Open at Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley