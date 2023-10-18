Bank to Open in Promenade Shops as L. Saucon Branch Closes

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley has been without a bank since Wells Fargo closed its branch in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center over a year ago, but that’s about to change.

If there’s one thing most people need access to when they’re shopping or dining out, it’s money. Though many people now pay for goods and services electronically, some still prefer to use old-fashioned cash, which is why many shopping centers and malls are home to financial institutions.

In early January, it said, a 3,300-square-foot Fulton Bank branch will open between Hair Cuttery and Old Navy. That is where the Wells Fargo branch and a sidewalk-facing ATM were located.

Lancaster-based Fulton Bank currently has more than 200 locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Locally, there are more than a dozen Fulton Bank branches, including nearby locations in Hanover Township, Northampton County, downtown Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township.

The Lower Saucon Township branch, which is on Rt. 378 in the Saucon Square shopping center, will apparently be impacted by the company’s decision to open another bank just a few miles away.

Channel 69 News reported Wednesday that Fulton Bank has confirmed that its Lower Saucon branch will permanently close on Jan. 5.

The branch was formerly a Lafayette Ambassador bank, and has served customers for more than two decades.

It also has a drive-thru, which the Promenade Shops branch will not have.

In October 2022, representatives from Sheetz presented Lower Saucon Township officials with a plan to construct a convenience store-gas station on the site of the bank.