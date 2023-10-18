Man Accused of Firing Bullet Through Neighbor’s Floor

A Hellertown man is facing charges after borough police say he fired a bullet into his ceiling that penetrated the floor of the occupied apartment above him Monday evening.
Lehigh Valley Live reported Wednesday that the bullet allegedly fired by 22-year-old Branden Charles Hickok, of the 200 block of E. High Street, reportedly came through the floor of a bedroom before ultimately becoming lodged in the upstairs unit’s living room ceiling.
After police obtained a search warrant, they allegedly recovered several guns, ammunition, an empty casing and a smoking device containing marijuana residue, the news site reported.
According to the court docket filed in his case, Hickok is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure (Felony 3), two counts of recklessly endangering another person (Misdemeanor 2), and possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are summary charges.
Following a preliminary arraignment before Northampton County District Judge Nicholas Englesson, Hickok was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $1,000 bail.
The docket shows that he posted bail in the amount of $1,000 cash on Wednesday.
Hickok’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. before Judge Alan Mege in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.
The docket did not list an attorney for him.
Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court records.
