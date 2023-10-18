Police

Man Accused of Firing Bullet Through Neighbor’s Floor

by Josh Popichak
Hellertown Police

A Hellertown man is facing charges after borough police say he fired a bullet into his ceiling that penetrated the floor of the occupied apartment above him Monday evening.

Lehigh Valley Live reported Wednesday that the bullet allegedly fired by 22-year-old Branden Charles Hickok, of the 200 block of E. High Street, reportedly came through the floor of a bedroom before ultimately becoming lodged in the upstairs unit’s living room ceiling.

After police obtained a search warrant, they allegedly recovered several guns, ammunition, an empty casing and a smoking device containing marijuana residue, the news site reported.

According to the court docket filed in his case, Hickok is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure (Felony 3), two counts of recklessly endangering another person (Misdemeanor 2), and possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are summary charges.

Following a preliminary arraignment before Northampton County District Judge Nicholas Englesson, Hickok was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $1,000 bail.

The docket shows that he posted bail in the amount of $1,000 cash on Wednesday.

Hickok’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. before Judge Alan Mege in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

The docket did not list an attorney for him.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court records.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

