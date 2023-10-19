Justin Frank Grothmann, 27 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Justin Frank Grothmann, 27, passed away peacefully at Temple University Hospital on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, with his loving family at his side. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Justin Frank Grothmann (1995 – 2023)

Justin Frank Grothmann, 27, passed away peacefully at Temple University Hospital on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, with his loving family at his side. Born in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of Frank Grothmann (Sonia) of Bradenton, Fla., and Julie (Koerner) Hanus (Eric) of Easton, Pa. Justin was a 2014 graduate of Catasauqua High School, where he participated on the debate team and was a member of the Catasauqua Area Showcase Theater (C.A.S.T.). He received his Master of Accountancy degree at Temple University, where he was a volunteer for the Temple University Community Service Association (TUCSA). In addition to TUCSA, he also volunteered with Vita as a student at Temple University. Justin was an honor graduate and was the first student to receive the Fly In 4 grant, and he graduated through the MACC Program. Justin was last employed by QAD as a revenue accountant. He had previously been employed by Ernst & Young in Philadelphia as a tax accountant. During college, Justin was employed as a supervisor at Dorney Park and an interviewer at SSRS in Allentown. Justin enjoyed online gaming, hiking at Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia, camping, playing chess, swimming, listening to audiobooks, going to the movies and BBC shows. Although not affiliated with a specific church, Justin was a born-again Christian and was baptized in 2012 at NC4 Church in Bethlehem. Justin was very witty and was known as a “gentle giant.” He was a man of great kindness, generosity and acceptance.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents and stepparents, Justin is survived by his grandmother, Christa Grothmann of Berlin, Germany. Also surviving are sister: Lindsay Grothmann (Xavier) of Lansford, Pa.; niece: Julianna Olivero of Lansford; and nephew: Mateo Olivero of Lansford. Justin is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States and Berlin, Germany.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Wissahickon Valley Park, Valley Green Road, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Justin’s name to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St. Philadelphia PA, 19123 or at Donors1.org/give.