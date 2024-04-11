Leonard “Len” Charles Cross, 79 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Leonard “Len” Charles Cross (1944 – 2024)

Leonard “Len” Charles Cross, 79, died peacefully at home on Monday, April 8, 2024 surrounded by loved ones. Len was born Sept. 2, 1944 in Springfield, Mass., to Leonard Raymond Cross and Rita Beatrice Huot Cross. Len proudly and courageously served in the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Captain. He served in Vietnam, receiving numerous commendations including a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Combat Action Ribbon and a Navy Commendation Medal. He embodied in every way the spirit of Semper Fidelis, Latin for “Always Faithful,” and the motto of every Marine. For Marines, this motto represents a commitment to the success of their battles, the progress of our country and loyalty to the Marines with whom they serve. Len carried this spirit beyond the Marine Corps and throughout his life–faithful to God, his family and the Nation. Len spent over 25 years as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) and was recognized as a specialist in counter-terrorism. Len served our country at times of national tragedy. When duty called, he was among the first on the scene to investigate the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center (1993), Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia and Yale University (Unabomber). Len was recently honored at the 40th anniversary of the FBI and New York Police Department’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (“JTTF”) as a founding member. This first JTTF laid the foundation for what today has grown to around 200 task forces across the country. Len was a longstanding parishioner of St. John Parish in East Stroudsburg, Pa. He had a life-long love of nature, the outdoors and animals. An avid fisherman in his early years, Len counted among his favorite places Lake Champlain (Vermont), Moosehead Lake (Maine) and Lake Monroe (Pennsylvania). Not a year would pass without the retelling of his catch of a lifetime–the fabled 5 pound brook trout at Lily Bay, Moosehead Lake. Beyond fishing, Len enjoyed time in nature, camping, hiking and paddling in his green Old Town canoe or kayak. Len’s greatest pride, love and joy was his family. “Grampy” was famous for his “big breakfasts,” which took hours to prepare and were served closer to noon. He was a master of the chocolate chip pancake and proudly defied any requests to “go light on the maple syrup” (ONLY VERMONT). And at different points during the day, he would strike up conversation, usually starting with, “Nothing like a goooood cup of coffee.” He had a selective palate, preferring ice cream, brownies, pizza, hamburgers, nachos, Moosehead beer and his famous Brandy Alexanders.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years and the love of his life, Carmen; his children: Michele and her husband David, Stephen and his wife Jennifer, Jennifer and her husband Gabriel, and Racquel; his sister Judith (Judy); his grandchildren: Leonard (Leo), Gabriella, Lola, Brayden (Brady), Andrew (Drew) and Theodore (Teddy); his brother-in-law: Sal; and his beloved doggie Mia, and his doggie grandson Wyatt. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister: Marguerite (Maggie); and his brother: Robert.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Len’s visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, Pa. The internment will conclude services at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, Pa. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. online at ProjectHealingWaters.org or via mail: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., P.O. Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646.