Free Community Yoga Class Planned as Part of Mental Health Awareness Month

Feeling tired, stressed and burned out? Exercise is proven to have mental health benefits, and yoga in particular has been demonstrated to help reduce stress levels while improving mental clarity and focus.

Local residents interested in potentially experiencing these healthful side effects are invited to participate in a free community yoga class for all levels on Friday, May 3, 2024 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is being hosted by the City of Bethlehem and the Bethlehem Mayor’s Office in partnership with The Yoga Loft of Bethlehem.

The class will be held outside City Hall and the Bethlehem Area Public Library on Payrow Plaza at 10 E. Church Street in Bethlehem. Free and open to the public, the Community Yoga Class is being held in observance of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

For more information or to register, visit the Yoga Loft website’s special events page.

