Pa. House Passes Bill Banning Handheld Use of Cell Phones While Driving

Senate Bill 37, which was passed by the state House of Representatives 124-77 on Tuesday, includes exceptions for certain situations involving emergency notification and emergency response purposes, as well as for items that are exempt under certain federal laws.

A proposed law would prohibit the handheld use of cell phones and other communication devices by drivers on Pennsylvania roads.

An April 9 news release from Pennsylvania Senate Republicans noted that drivers could still use cell phones while operating a motor vehicle, but only as long as they’re paired with a speaker, which would necessitate the use of Bluetooth or similar technology.

Drivers who are caught using a handheld device in violation of the law–which is sponsored by state Sen. Rosemary Brown (R-40) of Monroe County–would face a $50 fine.

In a news release Wednesday, state Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-132) of Allentown said he applauded the House’s passage of the bill.

“When I was a member of Allentown City Council, the first piece of legislation I introduced looked very similar to this,” Schlossberg said. “We passed that bill, but the brakes were immediately slammed on the effort as it became clear only state law could make such a ban. When the Senate concurs and Gov. (Josh) Shapiro signs this legislation, Pennsylvania’s roads will be safer and Allentown’s prior efforts (will be) proven to be worthwhile.”

“I know we live in a world of rapid communication, but keeping our roads safe is a critical responsibility and I am glad Pennsylvania is finally moving to take these steps,” he added.

If the proposed legislation is approved by the state Senate and ultimately signed intow law by Shapiro, it will make Pennsylvania the 27th state to ban the use of a handheld device while driving, the news release from Schlossberg’s office said.

