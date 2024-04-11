Community Schools

DeSales to Host Poetry Reading for National Poetry Month

by Saucon Source
The time has come to celebrate poets and poetry at DeSales University.

The school announced that its Trexler Library along with professor of English and assistant director of its MFA in creative writing and publishing program Stephen Myers, Ph.D., will host a poetry reading featuring both student and faculty poets on Wednesday, April 17 at 12 p.m.

The free event will be held in the library’s lobby and will include light music.

The poetry reading is being in held in observance of April’s National Poetry Month.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

