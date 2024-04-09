DeSales Nursing Programs Ranked High by U.S. News

The college said in a news release that both programs were ranked as among the Best Nursing Schools for the second year in a row.

The U.S. News and World Report has released its annual rankings of the top graduate schools in the country, and DeSales University’s master of science in nursing and doctor of nursing practice programs are once again receiving high marks.

The college said in a news release that both programs were ranked as among the Best Nursing Schools for the second year in a row. U.S. News and World Report compiled the list by evaluating faculty resources, student achievement, ratings by experts and research activity, it said.

“The DSU MSN programs offer a wide variety of options,” said Carol Gullo Mest, PhD, professor and chair of graduate nursing programs. “We are able to place students in excellent practicum sites, and many students obtain a position in their new role prior to graduating. The DNP program also prepares students for research activity focusing on clinical practice and leadership.”

Gullo Mest also noted that all of DeSales’ nursing faculty maintain active clinical practice, are active in state and national organizations, and “have years of advanced practice across a variety of specialty areas.”

The university’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program also appeared on U.S. News and World Report’s Best Health Graduate Programs-Physical Therapy list; a placement it said was based only on peer assessment data.

