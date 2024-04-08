Old-Fashioned Toys Brought to Life by Collector: PHOTOS

Due to the ongoing popularity of electronic and battery-operated toys, it can be argued that the human spirit plays a much smaller role in exciting today’s kids than it did with their parents and grandparents. Fortunately, one local man has an uncanny ability to change that.

Toy collector Bob Swaim presented and demonstrated pieces from his remarkable toy collection during a free talk sponsored by the Coopersburg Historical Society at Borough Hall Saturday. And judging from the looks of delight on the faces of attendees, it was both a trip down memory lane and a chance to introduce new minds to all of the fun contained in something as simple as a Slinky.

Photos by Chris Christian