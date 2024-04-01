Community Family

Unplug & Play: Local Collector to Demo Human-Powered Toys

Bob Swaim

When was the last time you or your child played with a toy that didn’t require an external power source? If you can’t remember, an event being presented by the Coopersburg Historical Society might be for you.

Bob Swaim

Toy collector Bob Swaim plays with a Slinky. Swaim will share some of his human-powered toy collection with the public at a free demonstration hosted by the Coopersburg Historical Society April 6. (Credit: Facebook/Coopersburg Historical Society)

The society will host a free program featuring local collector Bob Swaim and his unique assortment of human-powered toys on Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome, including and especially kids.

Bob will demonstrate how to use the toys that provided hours of enjoyment before electronic and battery-powered devices became the norm. Swaim–who is also a bicycle collector and well-known for his appearances at events like Coopersburg Community Day–will also be available to answer questions.

The demonstration will be held at Coopersburg Town Hall, 5 N. Main St., Coopersburg, PA. For further information, visit the Coopersburg Historical Society’s Facebook page.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

