Unplug & Play: Local Collector to Demo Human-Powered Toys

When was the last time you or your child played with a toy that didn’t require an external power source? If you can’t remember, an event being presented by the Coopersburg Historical Society might be for you.

The society will host a free program featuring local collector Bob Swaim and his unique assortment of human-powered toys on Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome, including and especially kids.

Bob will demonstrate how to use the toys that provided hours of enjoyment before electronic and battery-powered devices became the norm. Swaim–who is also a bicycle collector and well-known for his appearances at events like Coopersburg Community Day–will also be available to answer questions.

The demonstration will be held at Coopersburg Town Hall, 5 N. Main St., Coopersburg, PA. For further information, visit the Coopersburg Historical Society’s Facebook page.

