Kids Can Design Their Own Marvelous Miniatures at Kemerer Museum Summer Camp

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites (HBMS) is once again offering its Design Your Own Marvelous Miniature Camp this summer. The five-day camp for kids ages 7-12 is held at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts and features hands-on explorations of architecture, interior design, color, toys and furniture.

The camp’s first session runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning June 24 and ending June 28. Session two begins July 8 and ends July 12. Students will take home a finished structure they have custom-furnished following a show-and-tell with parents on the last day of each session.

“We are excited to help curb the dreaded summer slide and keep kids’ minds and hands engaged with this camp,” said Lindsey Jancay, director of collections & engagement at HBMS. “Campers don’t realize they are learning design, math, architecture and functionality while with us. The camp fuels their creativity and introduces them to new topics they may not learn in school.”

The camp costs $250 for HBMS members and $300 for non-members. Additional information about it is available on the HBMS website.

The Kemerer Museum is Pennsylvania’s only museum dedicated to decorative arts and one of only 15 such museums in the country. The museum and its collections reflect changes in design over three centuries and are an expression of its founder, local collector Annie S. Kemerer, who was born in 1865 just south of Bethlehem. During her life, Annie surrounded herself with stunning furniture, paintings and decorative art which she bequeathed to the community to form the nucleus of the museum in the 1950s.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.