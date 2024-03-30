Easter Egg-Hunting Fun in Hellertown (PHOTOS)

Families who attended the 2024 Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt held Saturday morning in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park did so under sunny skies and with a faint scent of early spring in the air.

The event, which is hosted by volunteers from the Hellertown Historical Society, featured egg hunt areas organized according to age for children from 2 to 12. Prizes and candy were the rewards kids got for plucking eggs out of the grass, along with a chance to visit with the Easter Bunny, who arrived at the park on a Dewey Fire Co. truck.

The egg hunt is an annual tradition in the Saucon Valley and drew hundreds of residents to the park.

Photos by Chris Christian