When is the 2024 Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt?

Many families are eagerly anticipating the return of a beloved Easter weekend tradition: the Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt in Dimmick Park.

Hosted by the Hellertown Historical Society, this year’s hunt will be held at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday, March 30, 2024, rain or shine.

There is free admission and the event is open to children ages 2 to 12, who will be grouped by age according to the following categories: 2 and 3, 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12.

In a Facebook post, HHS volunteers shared an updated event map and noted that there are changes to the age groupings and layout from last year’s egg hunt. Families were reminded to arrive at the park before the 10 a.m. start time in order to find their children’s age groupings, which will be spread throughout the park and will have volunteer monitors.

In addition to the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos on the bandshell stage following his arrival on a fire truck. Information, extra eggs and prize pickup will be at the pavilion.

Parking will be available in the Dimmick Park lot on the east side of Dewey Fire Co. (across from the borough swimming pool), as well as on nearby streets.

The park’s address is 570 Durham Street, Hellertown, PA.

For more information and updates, RSVP to the Facebook event for the 2024 Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt.

