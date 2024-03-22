Girl to Be Charged With Making Bomb Threats Against SV Schools

A girl has been identified as the source of three bomb threats that were directed at Saucon Valley schools this week.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A girl has been identified as the source of three bomb threats that were directed at Saucon Valley schools this week, the Morning Call reported late Friday afternoon.

Citing Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta, the newspaper reported that the girl is expected to face terroristic threats in Northampton County juvenile court.

The girl’s age was not disclosed, and unless they are charged with committing a crime as an adult, juveniles are normally not identified by police and/or county prosecutors.

The news of the pending charges came after Saucon Valley students and staff returned to class Friday, despite the fact that another threat was received by district officials on Thursday.

Lehigh Valley Live reported that the threat was determined by district and law enforcement officials not to be credible.

The news site quoted superintendent Jaime Vlasaty in a story about the decision to resume classes.

Schools were closed both Wednesday and Thursday after similar threats were received. In both cases, police subsequently searched the district campus and found no evidence of any danger to students or staff.

Police were assisted on Thursday by K9 explosive detection teams from other jurisdictions.

Lower Saucon Township Police said they would have a heightened presence on the school district campus on Friday due to the threats. Police also continued to ask the community for tips.

The campus is home to the district’s elementary, middle and high schools, which have a combined enrollment of approximately 2,000 students.