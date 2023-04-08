2023 Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins
The 2023 Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday morning in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park.
Organized by the Hellertown Historical Society, the event was also attended by the Easter Bunny, who arrived on a Dewey Fire Co. truck.
Local businesses and individuals helped sponsor the event.
This event was disgusting. The lady walked around In the 3 & 4 age group and informed everyone that no parents were aloud in the egg hunt area once it started. Only the children. Once the siren went off to start, parents ran in and started grabbing all the prizes off of the ground as well as children who were at least 6, 7 & 8 y.o. in the 3 & 4 age group. Toddlers wew knocked over. The entire hunt was over in less than 30 seconds. Our 3 y.o. walked out with 4 eggs. Luckily he is an amazingly good child. He was greatful for what he was able to get, and I shared his happiness to not show my anger towards these immature gready parents. NEVER AGAIN will we attend the Lower Saucon egg hunt at Dimmick park. It was shameful.