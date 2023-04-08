2023 Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

The 2023 Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday morning in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park.

Organized by the Hellertown Historical Society, the event was also attended by the Easter Bunny, who arrived on a Dewey Fire Co. truck.

Local businesses and individuals helped sponsor the event.

Photos by Chris Christian